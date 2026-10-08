Zuma healthy as horse, says MK Party amid reports of frail health and hospitalisation

Former President Jacob Zuma and now the leader of ANC splinter party uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is in good health and ready to hit the ground running wooing electoral support for his party ahead of the crucial upcoming municipal elections.

The assurance was given by Sifiso Mahlangu, MK Party spokesperson after reports emerged that Zuma had been rushed to a Pietermaritzburg health facility on Tuesday night.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) confirms that President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma attended his routine medical check-up. The President gets a full routine check-up twice a year,” Mahlangu explained.

However, a highly-placed source in the MK Party told the Mail&Guardian on Wednesday that Zuma, 85, had been on a campaign trail in the rural village of uMsinga in his home province when he suddenly fell weak.

“He’s 85. It was very hot yesterday, and if the heat could affect us that badly, then maybe it has also affected him,” the source told M&G.

But Mahlangu poured water on the claims that Zuma was unwell, saying the former head of state was healthy and in good spirits.

“His campaign will continue accordingly,” he asserted.

Despite his old age, Zuma continues to be an influential figure in South Africa’s political landscape. The MK Party, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, have pinned their hopes on his popularity in the party’s bid to win key councils in the province - namely eThekwini metro, KwaDukuza, Msunduzi, Newcastle and the City of uMhlathuze.