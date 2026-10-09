Mashatile resumes his duties after illness

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has resumed his official duties after recovering from an illness that kept him unwell for some time.

In a statement on Thursday, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party was encouraged that Mashatile had regained his health and was ready to resume his responsibilities in service of the people of South Africa.

She said the party wished him continued good health, strength and success as he undertakes his programme of government and political engagements. She added that the ANC looked forward to his continued contribution to strengthening its structures, advancing organisational renewal and mobilising communities.

"His leadership will be vital as the movement intensifies its election campaign and works to secure a decisive mandate from the people," Bhengu said.

"The ANC pledges its full support and wishes him continued strength and good health.

"We thank all South Africans, members of the ANC, faith communities and stakeholders who conveyed messages of support and kept the Deputy President in their thoughts and prayers during his recovery."