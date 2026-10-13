Former eThekwini deputy mayor returns with loftier ambitions to take over control

With barely two weeks remaining until the 2026 municipal polls, Philani Mavundla, the former eThekwini metro deputy mayor is back contesting for the mayoral chain.

Mavundla assumed the key political council seat in the eThekwini metro via the ticket of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) during the 2021 municipal elections. His party was a power broker which ensured that the ANC retained control of the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was subsequently rewarded with a deputy mayoral position before being unceremoniously booted out after relations soured between the ANC and his party.

During his tenure as deputy mayor, Mavundla announced that he would forfeit his monthly salary and channel it into key service delivery priorities.

Now Mavundla says he has unfinished business with eThekwini citizens.

“Look at the roads, the endless potholes and the crumbling infrastructure that businesses and ratepayers are forced to pay for while receiving virtually nothing in return,” he said.

“The eThekwini metro is choking. And it is not choking because we lack money. It is choking because of a lack of leadership, a lack of political will and an appetite for empty promises and political speeches while the city rots.”

It was widely believed that Mavundla, a known businessman and former ANC mayor of uMvoti local municipality, wanted the ABC to join forces with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) but negotiations broke down. The parties apparently couldn't agree on a mayoral candidate for eThekwini.

Mavundla is a strong ally of former ANC president Jacob Zuma, now the leader of the MK Party.

However, Mavundla said the show had to go on, adding that his new mission was making eThekwini metro work for its citizens.

“Right now, eThekwini loses roughly 62% of its treated water as non-revenue water. That is R2.4 billion literally leaking down the drain every single year.

“In our first year in office, we will cut non-revenue water by at least 20%, unlocking R480 million in year one alone directly for repairs. Over five years, that is more than R10bn returned to pipe repairs and reservoirs — without slapping ratepayers with another unfair water levy,” he said.

The eThekwini metro has faced severe water woes with several residents struggling to access running water and the city relying on tankers to supply residents. Aging infrastructure and water leaks, coupled with sabotage, have been cited as the key reasons for disrupted water supply. The issue has also been used by political parties as a campaign tool leading up to the November 4 elections.

Mavundla said that if he took over the reins, he would keep the lights on and build an energy economy.

“We will harness waste-to-energy, turn municipal and commercial rooftops into solar power generators and ensure registered indigent households get solar support. We will also build a local household gas economy. We want a gas refill station in every ward, with appliance and cylinder manufacturing based right here in eThekwini so the jobs stay with our people.”

The ABC recorded a strong showing. gaining several councillors in KZN and other provinces. The party is also represented in 25 of the 257 municipal councils nationwide. Crippling divisions and skirmishes have also rocked the party which eventually led to the formation of a splinter party calling itself the Abantu Bethu Congress Democracy (ABCD). It will contest several councils in KZN.