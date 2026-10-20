Mbali Shinga to appeal against NFP court ruling

There is no end in sight to the battle between KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga and the National Freedom Party over her political future.

Even though the NFP has ordered her to vacate her high-paying cabinet post, Shinga is determined to stay on.

On Monday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dealt her a political blow by dismissing her application for leave to appeal against a ruling last month that went against her.

Shinga had approached the court for interim relief to prevent the party from expelling her pending the completion of its internal disciplinary processes. Losing her party membership would also cost her the only seat the NFP holds in the provincial legislature.

On 15 September, the court directed provincial legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce to begin the process of swearing in a replacement for Shinga.

Shinga, through her lawyer Sthembiso Mbhele, appealed against the ruling, arguing that another court would reach a different conclusion.

But in his judgment on Monday, Judge Bongani Mngadi found that her case had no merit and that the application for leave to appeal had no prospects of success.

Shinga, however, believes the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will rule in her favour.

“I have noted the judgment handed down by honourable Justice Mngadi on 19 October 2026 at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. I wish to make it clear that this matter has not reached its finality and it is certainly not the end of the road,” Shinga said on Tuesday.

She said she had instructed her legal counsel to take the necessary steps to appeal to the SCA.

“We are currently awaiting the written judgement to guide the appropriate legal processes. I wish to reaffirm that we have full confidence in the South African justice system, the rule of law and the judicial processes available to us.

“We remain resolute in our position and will pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels. Let me assure everyone that this is not the end of the road. We remain steadfast, focused and confident in the legal process ahead,” she said.

According to the NFP’s revised party list, its president, Ivan Barnes, is next in line to be sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature and could consequently take over as MEC.

Shinga’s troubles began in December last year when she defied her party’s directive to vote with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, in a motion of no confidence against IFP premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

The NFP subsequently expelled her for defying its instruction.

Although the party has expressed its desire to withdraw from the provincial government of unity, it holds a key seat in the minority government comprising the DA, ANC and IFP.