‘We cannot build our way out of failure,’ Ramaphosa says at local government reform launch

The government cannot "build its way out of failure", President Cyril Ramaposa says, noting that for too long, municipalities have focused on constructing new infrastructure while neglecting the assets on which communities depend.

On Thursday, the government launched the Revised White Paper on Local Government, describing it as a landmark moment in the evolution of South African democracy.

The revised policy document aims to rectify long-standing institutional weaknesses and address the structural challenges plaguing municipalities across the country.

Analysts and officials view the policy review as a critical catalyst that will transform municipal operations

Speaking at the launch of the policy document, Ramaphosa said the government must acknowledge, without qualification, that too many municipalities were failing to meet the needs and expectations of the people they were meant to serve. He said the situation could not continue.

Ramaphosa said too many communities had grown accustomed to unreliable services, deteriorating infrastructure and unresponsive municipal administrations.

"Nearly three decades after the original White Paper was adopted, we are undertaking a bold reset of the local government system. Local government is the sphere of government closest to the people. From the biggest metro to the smallest village, it is where the promise of democracy is most directly experienced. It is also where the failure to deliver services is most acutely felt."

The president said the policy document represented a reform that went to the heart of the relationship between the government and the public.

He said local government impacted the water flowing from taps, the electricity lighting homes, the roads residents travelled on, the refuse collected from streets and the communities in which children were raised.

Ramaphosa said that for millions of South Africans, their experience of governance was not primarily formed by what happened in Parliament, provincial legislatures or national departments but by what happened in their municipalities.

"It is shaped by whether the water runs when they open a tap. Whether the streetlights work when they return home at night. Whether the roads are safe, whether sewage flows into their streets and whether their complaints are heard and acted upon.

"When these services work, people experience the promise of democracy. When they fail, it is not merely an inconvenience. It affects people's health, their livelihoods, their safety and their dignity. It undermines their confidence in government and weakens their faith in the institutions of our democracy," Ramaphosa added, noting that was precisely why the Revised White Paper on Local Government had been introduced.

He said the policy document was not simply about changing legislation or rearranging institutions. Rather, it aimed to transform the lived experience of citizens by addressing structural weaknesses and outdated assumptions.

"It directly tackles the acute challenges facing local government today, including overlapping mandates, unsustainable finances, corruption and weak capability in municipal administrations."

Ramaphosa admitted that many of the challenges plaguing local government were systemic, explaining that apartheid's spatial engineering left a local government system divided along racial lines and marked by unequal revenue potential.

Wealthy municipalities with well-developed infrastructure were historically joined with poor municipalities that had inadequate services and virtually no revenue base.

He said that after the 1998 White Paper was enacted into law, the government had underestimated how highly politicised appointments would open the door to corruption, malfeasance and a lack of accountability.

"Today, our people live with these consequences and to address these consequences, we need to go to the cause. The White Paper sets out to tackle dysfunction by reforming the entire system, not merely by responding to its symptoms."

He said the government must move away from repeatedly rescuing struggling municipalities, focusing instead on building their long-term capability. Additionally, residents who could afford to pay for services must contribute their fair share.

Ramaphosa said public office must be restored to its proper purpose: serving the people.