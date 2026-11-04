‘He has been very nasty’: Mbalula welcomes Trump’s election setbacks

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ANC has revelled in Donald Trump's political setbacks in the United States, declaring himself “elated” by the Democrats' victories and accusing the US president of being “very nasty” towards South Africa.

"His friends here in South Africa, who go to America and influence America [Corné] Mulder, AfriForum and all of them. When America pulls the plug, they want to blame it on us,” Mbalula told journalists in Orange Grove after he cast his vote on Wednesday.

"Didn't you know when Agoa [African Growth and Opportunity Act] is pulled, it is going to affect the ANC, so to say? It will affect a chunk of business people who are trading and doing business with the US.”

This week, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced its intention to terminate South Africa and Rwanda’s eligibility for Agoa, effective from 1 January 2027.

The USTR said the Trump administration had found that the two governments were engaging in practices “inconsistent with Agoa’s eligibility criteria”.

It cited concerns including barriers to US trade and investment, as well as practices it said threatened US national security and foreign policy interests in the region.

Democrats won control of the US Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, wresting control of both chambers from Trump’s Republicans.

Mbalula said the South African government had travelled to the White House to challenge claims that white South Africans were facing a genocide but that Trump had refused to listen.

“The man believes that we are killing whites here. Even when white people are telling him themselves that there is nothing like that, he still says you are killing them.”

Mbalula acknowledged that the Agoa decision would have economic consequences for South Africa, saying it was unfortunate that relations with the US had deteriorated to that point.

But he made little effort to hide his satisfaction at the Republicans’ election losses.

“With the Republicans, in particular Donald Trump, clobbered in both houses, I’m over the moon. I am elated,” he said.

He said Trump would remain in office for another two years but had been “very nasty” towards South Africa. “We can’t sugarcoat it either; he has not been a nice fellow to South Africa.”