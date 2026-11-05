DA wins back uMngeni by an increased majority, makes inroads in key KZN municipalities

Dean Macpherson, the DA’s KZN provincial chairperson asserted that the DA was on a substantial growth trajectory in the province.

“In 2024, the DA suffered a setback after the MK party received more votes than the DA in uMngeni. If it had been the local government elections, MK would have been the largest party. In the four 100% black township wards in the municipality, the DA has won every single one of them with a commanding majority,” Macpherson pointed out.

In the last elections, the DA won the council with 48% vote share after attaining 14 000 votes. During this current election, the party gained just over 24 000 votes.

Apart from uMngeni, with the vote counting continuing, indications were that the party will also be a kingmaker in key municipalities such as eNdumeni, previously controlled by the IFP. This also includes councils such as eThekwini, the only metro in the province and Msunduzi local municipality. By late afternoon the MK was leading overall in KwaZulu-Natal. In various municipalities, the party claimed entire wards previously controlled by the ANC and the IFP. In the City of uMhlathuze, which boasts the critical Richards Bay port and several chemical and metal industries, the Jacob Zuma party also made a clean sweep.