The Helen Suzman Foundation’s (HSF) bid to oust EFF leader Julius Malema from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court next week.

The HSF wants the high court to declare invalid and set aside National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza’s April 30 decision that declined to ensure the house considered Malema’s suitability to be designated to the JSC.

If the order is granted, the foundation wants the National Assembly to be directed to consider whether to replace Malema as a designee to the JSC within 20 court days and be directed to consider all relevant circumstances including the EFF leader’s conduct. In addition, the HSF wants the high court to declare the JSC Act constitutionally invalid insofar as it does not oblige the commission to adopt a code of conduct for commissioners. As just and equitable relief, the foundation asks the high court to suspended the declaration of invalidity for 24 months in order to allow parliament an opportunity to remedy the constitutional defect.

The foundation says that during the period of suspension, section 6A is deemed to be read-in to the JSC Act as 6A Code of conduct for commissioners. The commission must compile a code of conduct for commissioners within two months.

“The code of conduct for commissioners must at minimum address the conduct required of commissioners both during proceedings of the JSC and generally; and provide sanctions for acting in a manner that violates the code, including requesting a designating or nominating body to replace a commissioner,” reads the court papers.

Additionally, according to the HSF, if Parliament fails to cure the constitutional defect within 24 months from the date of the order or within an extended period of suspension, the interim reading-in order will become final.

The foundation says Malema, who has been a JSC member since 2014, repeatedly attacks judges and magistrates when they rule against the EFF and drags judicial officers into political skirmishes while sitting on the body that appoints judges.

“Malema thus sits on the body that appoints our judges, while at the same time maligns and undermines their credibility when they apply the law against him. The credibility of the judiciary is critical in a constitutional democracy,” the HSF states.

It also notes that Malema’s conduct has been occurring for quite some time but his recent conduct after his criminal conviction and sentencing for unlawful use of a firearm requires the National Assembly to consider whether his continued membership of the JSC is tolerable .

“I emphasise that the HSF makes no comment as to Malema’s political or social views or the objectives and policies of his political party, the EFF.