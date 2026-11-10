MK party lays down ground rules, warns municipal deployments are not entitlement or personal reward

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has issued a stern warning to its members not to engage in public spats over who should be deployed to some of the municipalities that the formation garnered during the recent municipal elections.

“The organisation has noted the concerns and views expressed by members regarding the Proportional Representation (PR) lists and the deployment of cadres following the 2026 local government elections. We wish to express our sincere appreciation to all structures, members, volunteers and supporters for their dedication and hard work throughout the election campaign. Your commitment to advancing the organisation’s electoral programme are recognised and valued,” read the letter authored by Lindiwe Mtshali-Makubu, the MK party acting secretary general, which was sent to all structures.

The letter dated 09 November also instructs party members to remain calm and disciplined.

“Comrades must refrain from speculation and unnecessary public commentary and actions that may undermine organisational unity and cohesion. Members are reminded that the deployment of cadres to positions of responsibility falls within the prerogative of the president in accordance with the authority vested in his office and the established processes of the organisation. All members are therefore encouraged to respect these processes and allow the relevant leadership structures to attend to the matter,” the letter further stated.

The Mail & Guardian understands that the response was prompted by the jostling and control of PR council seats in various provinces. Some provinces are said to have sought an audience with the party leader and former president Jacob Zuma, wanting his intervention.

But Mtshali-Makubu explained in her letter that given the limited number of seats secured by the party in various provinces, deployment will be carefully managed.

“It is imperative that deployments are carefully considered and that those entrusted with the responsibility possess the necessary competencies, commitment and capacity to serve effectively. We must remember that public office is a responsibility and not an entitlement or personal reward,” she stated.

The MK party, who were contesting its first municipal elections, was formed in 2023 and leading up to the 2024 provincial and national elections. In KwaZulu-Natal, the party emerged as the biggest in several councils. It also won some of the councils with an outright majority. These include the rural councils of Impendle and Richmond municipalities. The party recorded a 34% provincial vote share. During its maiden elections in 2024, the MK party also received a huge chunk of the provincial vote with just over 45% of the total KZN vote.