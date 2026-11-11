eThekwini metro tribunal finds senior manager guilty of sexual misconduct, recommends dismissal

An eThekwini metro senior manager who is alleged to have made sexual advances and flashed a pair of condoms at his junior staffer has been found guilty by the municipal disciplinary tribunal.

“The documentary evidence provides direct support for the existence of personal and romantic conversation between the defendant and and the complainant. The telephone records confirm contact while the messages concerning uMhlanga Sands confirms the establishment was discussed. The allegations of the defendant displaying a pair of condoms at the complainant is also corroborated by the statements from witnesses. Having considered the evidence in its totality, the employer has established on a balance of probabilities that the defendant engaged in an inappropriate and unwelcome behaviour of a personal and sexual nature towards the complainant during the period specified in the charge sheet,” reads the finding of the tribunal that the Mail & Guardian has seen.

The M&G broke the story after a whistleblower revealed the allegations that the senior manager known to this publication had on several occasions solicited sexual favours from the complainant. When the complainant refused to accede to the demands, the senior manager is alleged to have victimised her up to the point that the complainant slept into depression. The episode also led to the complainant spending months under mental observation.

The M&G also has in its possession a series of messages of a sexual nature where the senior manager responsible for the accounts payable department at the metro had requested to embark on a sexual escapade with the complainant at a posh Durban holiday establishment, uMhlanga Sands. The complainant refused the advances.

The disciplinary tribunal report dated 30 October also stated that in reaching its conclusion, it had considered the perpetrator’s seniority and the reporting relationship between the pair.

“The fact that they previously enjoyed a cordial relationship does not establish that subsequent romantic or special attention was welcomed. Furthermore, the absence of intention to harass does not exclude a finding of sexual harassment where the conduct was unwelcome,” the report said.

According to the metro’s disciplinary sanction guideline matrix, any employee found guilty of sexual harassment faces outright dismissal in line with the municipality’s sexual harassment policy.

The complainant told the M&G that she had not yet been formally briefed on the outcome of the tribunal.

“However, I strongly believe that the finding of guilt is justifiable and represents an important vindication of my position. Throughout this ordeal, there were insinuations that I had fabricated the allegations, that I was dishonest and that I was allegedly motivated or influenced by politicians to make false accusations. These were not only deeply hurtful but also an attempt to discredit my credibility and undermine my experience as a victim. For me this goes beyond the finding itself. It is about the importance of being heard, believed and having the truth subjected to a fair and impartial process. I stood by my account despite the attempts to question my integrity and motives,” she explained.