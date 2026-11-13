Only DA mayor in KwaZulu-Natal to be sworn in

Chris Pappas will be sworn in as the only Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor in KwaZulu-Natal when uMngeni local municipality holds its inauguration ceremony on Friday.

The DA made a clean sweep in the elections, securing a majority in the council anchored in the small town of Howick, in the KZN midlands. The electoral gains ensured that the blue brigade called the shots in the once-ANC-governed municipality, this time with a comfortable majority.

The municipality covers mainly the township of eMpophomeni and other residential areas such as Hilton, Nottingham Road and other surrounding villages and farming communities.

Pappas will be re-elected in the position, having snatched the mayoral chain during the 2021 municipal elections with a meagre 42 votes. The victory meant, for the first time, the DA ascended to municipal power in the province.

Dean Macpherson, the party’s provincial chairperson, said the electoral outcome was significant because the DA had made inroads among the so-called black voters.

“In the four, 100% black township wards in the municipality, the DA won every single one of them with a commanding majority. We will continue with our mission to deliver for all residents in townships, rural and suburban areas. uMngeni will continue to be a beacon of hope in KZN,” he vowed.

Out of the 25 council seats, the DA secured 15 and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, will be the official opposition after acquiring five seats. The ANC claimed four seats. The remaining seat went to the IFP.

Besides its triumph in uMngeni, the DA grew the number of councillors from the 177 the party gained in 2021 to 201 after the recent municipal elections. The party is also on the verge of becoming part of the government in a number of hung councils in the province.