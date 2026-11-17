As political parties race against time to form governments of local unity in the 34 hung councils in KwaZulu-Natal, ActionSA has unleashed a salvo saying it won’t be coerced into supporting the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral ambitions in eThekwini metro.

“The people of eThekwini had an opportunity to give the DA an outright majority. They did not. Why must ActionSA now be bullied into handing them power?.The DA campaigned on stopping the MK Party. Those who wanted to stop MKP voted DA, not ActionSA. They must not drag us into their political battles,” Zwakele Mncwango, the KZN chairperson of ActionSA charged.

He further asserted that the DA had reached the ceiling of its traditional electoral support and now wanted to gain power by dividing political parties that enjoy support among black voters.

“That divide and rule approach will not work with ActionSA. Nobody voted for ActionSA to save the DA. We accept the election results and are perfectly happy to sit on the opposition benches if that is what it takes to remain true to our principles. We have no issue working with the DA if we find common ground on principles and service delivery. But we will not enter any coalition under duress or pressure from people who did not even vote for ActionSA. ActionSA is not a branch of the DA. We answer to our voters, not the DA's supporters,” he stated.

The only metro in the province and the heart of the KZN economy was among the hotly contested councils leading up to the 2026 municipal elections. The electoral outcome also saw no party securing an outright majority. Despite the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party emerging as the biggest party recording 86 out of the 223 council seats, it fell short by 26 seats to govern alone, opening a window for coalition discussions. A party needs to acquire at least 112 seats for an outright majority giving it access to the more than R75bn metro’s annual budget.

There's no love lost between Mncwango and the party he once led. Recently he rebuked ANC leaders for what he described as bowing to the dictates of the DA after Cilliers Brink, the former DA City of Tshwane mayor said the “ANC was weak and can be easily pushed”.

Mncwango did not take kindly to the response calling his assertion an insult and stated that the ANC should revisit its relationship with the DA. ActionSA, with seven council seats, is among the key power brokers in eThekwini.

Suggestions are also rife that the party led by Herman Mashaba had agreed in principle to support an MKP-led government in eThekwini. Early indications purport that the government of local unity will consist of the MKP, ANC, ActionSA and the EFF. The arrangement will not only muscle out the DA in eThekwini, but it will also have a bearing in other KZN strategic councils such as Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg, KwaDukuza and the City of uMhlathuze in Richards Bay.