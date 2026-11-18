A Durban-based strategic communications company has slapped the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party with a lawsuit alleging that it was owed more than R200m by the party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

The company named Krios Communications (Pty) Ltd approached the Durban High Court wanting the court to force the ANC splinter party to honour the debt. This after the MK party reneged on its commitments to pay the debt in installments.

In the court’s order seen by the Mail&Guardian, the court directs that the MK party give reasons as to why the court order should not be effected to immediately pay the owed amount.

“That a rule nisi (temporary court order) be issued calling upon the respondent to show cause on a date and time to be arranged with the registrar why an order in the following terms should not be granted. That the applicant’s non-compliance within the uniform rules of court be and hereby condoned and that the application be heard as one of urgency in terms of uniform rule 6(12) and that the provisions of rule 4 (a) be and are hereby dispensed,” reads the court order in part.

The court further said if the respondent, being the MK party, fails to provide compelling reasons on why the order should not be set in motion that: “ The respondent be directed to pay the applicants, the sum of R208 637 499.99 alternatively the sum of R170 399 999.99 being the amount claimed by the applicant as due.”

The company also applied to the court for the freezing of all the party’s accounts until the MK party honoured its obligations. The MK party however disputes in the court’s papers that it owed the company huge sums of money, instead asserting that the only debt it acknowledges was that of R19m.

In the memorandum of agreement signed by both Krios Communications and the MK party it states: “ Whereas Krios has instituted an urgent application to freeze bank accounts of MK party in respect of undisputed debt, a debt that is undisputed subject to verification and a disputed debt and whereas it is recorded that the undisputed debt is in the sum of R19 000 000.00 (nineteen million rand).”

The agreement also pointed out that the MK party was disputing the R183 801 249.99 that Krios alleges was owed as an additional amount.