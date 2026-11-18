The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is officially in the driving seat of the Richmond local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands region.

On Wednesday, Reginald Ngcobo was sworn in as the mayor of the small rural-based council, signaling the end of the ANC’s dominance in the area. The municipality is the first to be governed by the ANC splinter party in the province after contesting its maiden municipal elections in 2026. Up until it was booted out of power, the ANC had previously recorded back-to-back electoral victories in the municipality.

“This is more than a political development, it marks a historic moment and an important turning point in the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. Richmond enters a new chapter of local leadership, carrying expectations, aspirations and hopes of its people.We congratulate Cde Reggie Ngcobo on this historic responsibility. May this new chapter be defined by accountability, service to the people, integrity and commitment to the transformation of local government. History is being written. A new chapter begins in Richmond,” the party said.

In the 17 council seats, the MK party secured 10 while the ANC scored 5 seats, relegating the once governing party to the opposition benches. Richmond, with just over R200m operating budget, relies heavily on the agricultural sector for its local economy. Besides commanding the echelons of power in Richmond, the MK party also stands to control several hung councils in the province.

Of the 34 hung councils, the MK party emerged as the biggest party in 19 councils. The party is on verge of co-governing eThekwini metro where it secured 86 of the 223 seats. Apart from being the provincial economic power house, eThekwini boasts a huge annual budget of more than R75bn, making it one of the highly sought-after municipalities in KZN. Other key councils which might fall to the MK party include the City of uMhlathuze in Richards Bay and Msunduzi local municipality in Pietermartzburg.

The MK party scored 34.3% of the total provincial vote.

The Richmond area is also known for its post-1994 bloody political violence which engulfed the area, claiming the lives of scores of residents who had been forced to support rival factions. KwaMagoda and Ndaleni were the sites of the deadly clashes where ANC, United Democratic Movement (UDM) and IFP supporters engaged in deadly skirmishes with hundreds of innocent villagers caught in the crossfire.

One Sfiso Nkabinde, a feared warlord, was among the prominent names and believed to have been at the heart of the conflict. Nkabinde had been expelled by the ANC in 1997 and joined Bantu Holomisa’s party.