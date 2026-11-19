The DA and its strong ally the IFP are skating on thin ice in KwaZulu-Natal amid bruising coalition talks which this week reached a critical point.

The picture emerging from the engagements depicts a shifting political landscape and switching of allegiances. Murmurings and suggestions have indicated that the ANC and its splinter party uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) were ready to bury the hatchet and form governments of local unity in several hung councils in the province.

The two political foes are said to have courted the so-called black parties in their bid to muscle out the DA. The parties include the Herman Mashaba-led ActionSA, SACP and the EFF.

Although the IFP is not out of the equation as yet, its perceived coziness to the DA has apparently led to hostility among black parties with assertions that it should be shut out. Of the 44 local councils in the province, 34 are hung with the MK Party securing the biggest share of votes at 19 councils.

eThekwini, the only metro in KZN, has emerged as the battleground for the coalition talks. The coastal municipality carries with it an annual budget of more than R75bn and is considered the vital cog of the provincial economy, making it a highly sought-after commodity.

An ANC senior leader who did not want to be named, citing the confidentiality of the talks, told the Mail&Guardian that although several of the ANC regions had warmed up to the idea of joining forces with MK Party, some were hostile and cautious.

“Nothing has been signed yet. However there’s a consensus that the deal with the MKP will put us back in power in some of the municipalities we lost. But comrades are wary of walking into a trap and risk being swallowed by the MKP, considering that we are only two years away from the general elections.

‘‘Besides, we’re fishing from the same pond as the MKP. That was the basis of yesterday’s (Wednesday) internal meeting,” the senior leader stated.

He also said there was a view that the MKP should be left to govern alone, so that its failures cannot be attributed to the ANC.

“We know that some of these comrades from the MKP have not been in power and they are hungry. You can imagine what will happen to the municipal finances. We can’t be painted in the same brush especially considering the public perception against us that we’re a corrupt party.

‘‘But some of our members are also saying we should not back a party which was the main cause of our decline. Should the deal come into effect, we have agreed that we must sign a binding service delivery pact which will be publicly known.”

The M&G also understands that the SACP was instrumental in getting the two parties to work together in order to unite the black parties and remedy relations in the alliance. The ANC and MKP possible co-governing plans were evident during the Nongoma local municipality council inauguration when the parties backed each other for both mayoral and speaker positions, but lost.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, the MKP’s chief negotiator, has hinted that the party was looking at a uniform approach to coalition agreements. He pointed out that KZN and, especially, eThekwini, was important for the party because that’s where the party's vote base is concentrated.

“The numbers in eThekwini tell us that it could be a single discussion where we could simply cross the line,” Mpofu said.

The two parties are believed to have agreed in principle that the ANC will support MKP’s eThekwini mayorship ambitions while the latter will reciprocate and support the ANC in Msunduzi local municipality.

ActionSA is also known to have agreed to be part of the pact and for doing so, it will be rewarded with eThekwini deputy mayor position.

Other executive positions will be shared among the parties in the alliance. The ANC will also be given the iLembe district mayorship post on the north coast of the province while the MKP will take KwaDukuza. The parties are believed to have also agreed to share power in the City of uMhlathuze in Richards Bay.

ActionSA in the province has also issued a clear indication to the DA that it should not bank on its support.

“The people of eThekwini had an opportunity to give the DA an outright majority.

‘‘They did not. Why must ActionSA now be bullied into handing them power?

‘‘The DA campaigned on stopping the MK Party. Those who wanted to stop MKP voted DA, not ActionSA. They must not drag us into their political battles,” Zwakele Mncwango, the KZN chairperson of ActionSA charged earlier in the week.

He further said the DA had reached the ceiling of its traditional electoral support and now wanted to gain power by dividing political parties that enjoy support among black voters. “That divide and rule approach will not work with ActionSA. Nobody voted for ActionSA to save the DA.

‘‘We accept the election results and are perfectly happy to sit on the opposition benches if that is what it takes to remain true to our principles. We have no issue working with the DA if we find common ground on principles and service delivery. But we will not enter any coalition under duress or pressure from people who did not even vote for ActionSA. ActionSA is not a branch of the DA. We answer to our voters, not the DA supporters.”

In terms of the seat composition in KZN key municipalities: eThekwini, in the 223 council seats, the MK Party is the biggest with 86 seats falling short of 26 seats to govern alone.

The ANC has 37 seats and combined with the MKP will take them to 123 seats, sufficient to form a government.

The DA (57) and IFP (15) combination only takes them to 72 seats needing 42 seats to govern, forcing the two to lure other parties into their fold. ActionSA on the other hand attained seven seats, making it a key power broker and the EFF recorded four seats, a sharp fall of 20 seats when compared to the 2021 municipal elections.

For any party to govern in eThekwini, it needs at least 112 seats.

In Msunduzi, anchored in Pietermaritzburg, the provincial capital, in the 81 seats council, the MKP leads the pack with 31 seats, needing 10 seats to secure a majority. Both the DA and the ANC scored 17 seats each while the IFP walked away with seven.

In the City of uMhlathuze, the MKP again commands the biggest number of seats at 27, IFP 18, ANC 12 and DA nine seats. The council has 71 seats in total and 36 are needed to make up the majority.

KwaDukuza is another KZN strategic council and covers, among other residential areas, the posh suburb of Ballito. In the 59 council seats, the MKP emerged as the biggest party with 22 seats while the DA and the ANC were tied at 14 seats each while the IFP had four. In order to govern the coastal council, a party needs at least 30 council seats.

Zakhele Ndlovu, a University of KwaZulu-Natal academic and political analyst explained that the IFP and the DA will be the biggest losers if the ANC and MKP pact sees the light of day. “The IFP and the DA have more in common and it makes sense for them to work together. Since this is a numbers game, the IFP could find itself muscled out of some municipalities where it enjoys strong support. uMhlathuze is an economic hub. The ANC and the MKP could come together and take control. Effectively, the ANC and its splinter party are back in the driver’s seat, which means more of the same,” Ndlovu explained The plan to band together with the MKP did not sit well with former ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo.