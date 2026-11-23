The ANC has rejected an offer from ActionSA to have its regional chairperson, Loyiso Masuku, come in as a PR councillor for Herman Mashaba's party.

The rejection comes amid rumours that the ANC had approached ActionSA to ask the party to offer one of its PR seats to accommodate Masuku, an offer ActionSA had no problem with.

A week ago, the Mail & Guardian reported that the ANC was set to approach the South African Communist Party to discuss the possibility of the SACP donating its PR seats in various councils.

The ANC did not win any PR seats in Johannesburg, meaning that all its mayoral candidates in the city failed to secure seats in council.

ANC insiders have told the M&G that they would not want their regional chairperson to enter council as a representative of another party.

One source said it would be unwise for the ANC to accept ActionSA's offer because that would mean having its regional chairperson cross the floor.

The source added that discussions were ongoing about having Masuku enter council on the SACP ticket because the two parties were alliance partners.

ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said ActionSA had offered the party a seat but the ANC had rejected the offer.

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the ANC was cooling off on the idea of Masuku coming in as its PR councillor, adding that ActionSA had always considered the proposal reasonable.

Beaumont said ActionSA was willing to accommodate Masuku because the ANC had made significant concessions during the negotiations.

“It is for them to say whether they pursue it or not,” he said.

The M&G understands that the ANC, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have agreed to work together across Gauteng municipalities.

On Monday, the ANC held a special national executive committee meeting to discuss which parties it would work with. This follows a previous special NEC meeting two weeks ago, which resolved that the Democratic Alliance should be the last option for the ANC in coalition negotiations.

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and ActionSA president Herman Mashaba were sworn in as councillors on Monday.

The Johannesburg council is expected to elect a speaker and mayor on Friday.