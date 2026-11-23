The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has issued a stern warning to its mayors and councillors not to treat public funds as their own piggy bank, saying the behaviour will scupper the party’s 2029 electoral ambitions.

This was a rallying point during the party’s councillor induction and orientation workshop in Durban, hosted by the party of former president Jacob Zuma at the weekend.

“Now that we’re leading in municipalities, our Tik-Tokers must come close and be vigilant. They must expose those who are corrupt. But they must also extend their mandate to our own comrades. We can’t campaign on an anti corruption ticket and be more corrupt than the previous leadership. It will be difficult to go to the 2029 elections with people no longer trusting us,” Willies Mchunu, the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial convenor, warned.

Mchunu, the former KZN premier and ex-SACP senior leader, also told the newly-elected councillors not to sleep on duty, saying they should prove their detractors wrong.

“The municipal finances are not yours, but are people’s money. We must be conscious of these things and not repeat the mistakes which killed other organisations. The MK Party is our last hope and it cannot be killed by anyone’s greediness or laziness. Even those who drink, don’t do it too much, you’re now a councillor. Your own conduct can destroy the MK Party. People must see hope in you,” he pleaded.

The MK Party, who were contesting its maiden municipal elections, having been formed back in December 2023, emerged as the third biggest party nationally, securing 10% of the vote share. In KZN, considered its stronghold, the party recorded just over 34% of the total provincial vote making it the biggest party. It also secured two rural councils with an outright majority, namely Impendle and the Richmond municipalities. The municipalities are all located in the uMgungundlovu district in the province’s midlands region.

Out of the 34 hung councils in KZN, the left-leaning MK Party is the biggest in 19, including the highly sought-after eThekwini, the only metro in KZN. The party is also on the verge of calling the shots in some of the province’s strategic councils, such as the Msunduzi local municipality, with its seat in the KZN capital of Pietermaritzburg, City of uMhlathuze in Richards Bay and the north coast located KwaDukuza municipality. In terms of the national picture, the MK Party scored 800 councillors in total.

Lindiwe Mtshali-Makubu, the MK Party’s acting general-secretary, acknowledged that there are some of the party’s rank and file who were aggrieved at being cheated of the proportional representation (PR) seats. She appealed for the members to be patient as the party was dealing with the myriad complaints.