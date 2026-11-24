The Mail&Guardian understands that the coalition talks between the MK Party, ANC, ActionSA and EFF will see the coastal municipality being co-governed by these parties. The mayorship is expected to be that of the MKP while other parties will also share other top positions in the council, including the portfolio committees. The partnership will follow the same thread as seen across the country, particularly in Gauteng’s cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni where the parties have agreed in principle to work together and muscle out the Democratic Alliance (DA).

During Tuesday's sitting, ANC councillor Thabani Nyawose, an ex council speaker, was the first to call for the adjournment of the meeting, saying the political parties needed time to solidify their governing pacts.

“We’re submitting this motion to propose for the adjournment of the council meeting. The adjournment will give political parties represented in the council [time] to conclude their talks. The voters of eThekwini did not vote for any single party to lead this municipality,” he said, making the submission before the city manager, Musa Mbhele.

He was supported by the MKP, ActionSA, IFP, DA and other smaller parties. The minority parties such as the eThekwini rate payers and Freedom Front Plus moved that the council continue with its business of the day on grounds that postponement will come at a heavy tax bill for residents. The motion was eventually put to a vote with those in support gaining 213 votes while only four councilors voted against the motion and one abstained.

The DA stuck to its guns that it will not join forces with the party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

“We have not changed our stance of not working with the MK Party because of many reasons, mainly on their record of handling their own finances. We also want to see a stable and clean government. We don’t think that the MK Party embodies that principle. On our side, we have been ready since September last year when we put forward Haniff Hoosen as our mayoral candidate,” said Sithembiso Ngema, the DA KZN leader.

In terms of the seat composition and the leading parties, the MKP is in pole position with 86, DA 57, ANC 37, IFP 15 while ActionSA secured seven seats. The only metro in the province has 223 seats with a party needing at least 112 seats to constitute government.

Willies Mchunu, the MKP’s provincial convenor said: “ What was important for us was to swear-in our councillors. At the moment, we have not received anything from our national leaders and the negotiating team as to which move we must take.”

Also on Tuesday, the MKP successfully swore in its third mayor in the province when Antony Sikhumbuzo Maluleka was given the mayoral chain of Johannes Phumani Phungula local council.

Formely uBuhlebezwe local municipality, the council is anchored in the rural town of eXobho.