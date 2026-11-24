Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says she fought apartheid for longer than her critics, arguing that most of them were not even born during the struggle.

Zille said her party's plans to privatise some government functions were intended to benefit the poor because privatisation brought down costs and made services more affordable.

During the party’s manifesto launch in August, the DA said private sector companies should take the lead in providing basic services such as water and electricity, arguing that municipalities were struggling to deliver the services because of crumbling infrastructure.

Various political parties have accused the DA of wanting to bring back apartheid-style practices in the City of Johannesburg.

"It's quite extraordinary that people connect privatisation with apartheid. Privatisation is meant for the poor. Privatisation brings down costs and makes things affordable.

"The very fact that, for example, in Cape Town, there are so many more private power producers putting electricity into the grid makes it competitive and brings down prices.

"If the poor want to be able to afford a better quality of life, you need to have competition among suppliers, and prices come down."

Despite the DA emerging as the leading party in the Johannesburg council, parties including the ANC, ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) joined forces to ensure that Zille does not become mayor.

These parties agreed to work together in Gauteng's metros, sidelining the DA despite it receiving the highest number of votes.

Herman Mashaba has been touted as a potential mayor of the City of Gold.

Zille said those political parties were afraid that if the DA took charge of the municipalities, they would struggle to win back residents' support.

"Obviously, as the biggest party by a long shot, we should be in government. But I can understand why the ANC, EFF and MK Party are desperate to keep us out of government because they have seen what happens when the DA gets into government," she said.

She cited the uMngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal as the most recent example, saying the DA won the municipality in 2021 by just 42 votes.

Zille said the party went into uMngeni, governed properly, and showed residents what good governance could achieve and how it could change their lives. That resulted in the party receiving 61% of the vote.

"The same thing happened in Cape Town, where we went into a seven-party coalition more than 20 years ago. We governed well and we have been in government ever since.

"Look at Midvaal. Again and again, residents elect the DA, and we have managed to secure a two-thirds majority. Once people experience DA governance, they want more. That is why the ANC, ActionSA and others are desperate to keep us out of Johannesburg because they know we will make progress in fixing the city.

"They know more and more people will like that and more and more people will see that we have no intention of bringing back apartheid. I mean, that's just a silly notion anyway."

Zille said that, for the first time, the DA had emerged as the biggest party in the Johannesburg City Council by a significant margin, nearly doubling the votes of the next-largest party.

She described that as a wonderful achievement.

"We wanted to win, obviously, but we also know that under the proportional representation system, it is very difficult to secure more than 50% of the vote.