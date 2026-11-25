In a dramatic turn of events, AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has announced sweeping changes in his private office, giving marching orders to his special aide.

In a letter signed last night by King Misuzulu and which the Mail&Guardian has in its possession, the king stated that he had taken the decision to strip away all duties assigned to Arnold Sabelo Nododile Ndamase, a chief director and personal assistant to the king's private office. He subsequently delegated the powers to the office of the royal chancellors headed by Inkosi Malusi Zondi, a close confidante assisted by Prince Afrika Zulu of Onkweni royal house, a senior royal who was at some stage the king’s spokesperson.

“I hereby direct the chair of the Royal Council, the chair of the Zulu Royal Trust, the Traditional Prime Minister, all traditional houses of Amakhosi, all members of the Royal family, all staff of the Royal Household, all leaders of Amabutho kaZulu, every member of the Royal Working Committee, formerly known as EXCO and my spokesperson Mpiyakhe Buthelezi to give effect to this circular forthwith. As an interim measure, I shall personally attend to all matters concerning my official diary with immediate effect and until further notice. This includes all requests for meetings with me and the scheduling, confirmation or alteration of my engagements. I hereby entrust all other official and external communications concerning my office or the affairs of the Crown to the Office of the Chancellors,” read the circular titled Interim Directions Concerning Official Communications and Engagements.

It was signed by the king on Tuesday.

Under the directive, the chancellors Zondi and his deputy Zulu will also deal directly with correspondence from government departments and parliament. This includes all statutory bodies and strategic organisations, requests for other official meetings, project proposals, ongoing and other pending matters as it relates to the royal affairs and the throne.

“Such communications shall be addressed to the Office of the Chancellors. Sabelo Nododile, also known as Ndamase is no longer authorised to represent me or to convene, attend or conduct meetings on behalf of the Crown. I request that the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, the presidency, all national and provincial departments, department of sport, arts and culture, both Houses of Parliament and their offices and committees and all other public and private stakeholders who dealt with the Crown decline any meeting where he seeks in his personal capacity. I request that they refer any official approach to the Office of the Chancellors without replying directly,” the circular further said.

It’s not clear what could have triggered the king’s sudden change of heart and resort to cracking the whip on the man believed to have been his trusted and loyal force. The knives against Nododile Ndamase had been out for some time.

The Mail&Guardian reported on Tuesday on a letter authored by Zulu, saying Nododile Ndamase had been sacked and as such he was no longer welcome at the royal palace. But it was refuted by the king’s spokesperson on grounds that the dismissal was concocted and was not sanctioned by the monarch. It is believed what had broken the camel’s back between Ndamase and the king was an allegation that in some of the correspondences he had referred to himself as a deputy to the king, sparking anger in the corridors of the AmaZulu royal house.