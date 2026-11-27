The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) desperate plea to co-opt the ANC at the local level into an arrangement similar to the provincial government set-up failed spectacularly on Friday.

The move meant that uMkhonto weSizwe emerged victorious as the next sheriff in town for the eThekwini, the only metropolitan municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. Former president Jacob Zuma’s party had fielded its national chairperson, Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, who defeated the DA’s Haniff Hoosen to claim the mayoral chain. Phakathi, whose candidacy was supported by the ANC, secured 139 votes while Hoosen was voted by 75 councillors.

The eThekwini council has a total of 223 seats. Earlier in the day, Thabani Nyawose of the ANC was re-elected to Speaker of council, a position he occupied in the last term.

Leading up to the council sitting, the DA had stuck to its guns, saying it wanted the mayoral chain at all costs. The blue brigade however changed its posture at the eleventh hour when it realised that it was not having its way. It subsequently penned a letter pleading to the ANC’s provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu not to vote with the MK party and instead band together with the IFP and DA to muscle out the MK party. The DA promised to relinquish its mayoral ambitions and “donate” it to the ANC. In return, the party said it would accept the deputy mayoral position.

The ANC did not budge and chose its political foe as its preferred partner for eThekwini.

“Having considered the political landscape in eThekwini and our promise to voters, the Democratic Alliance has spent much time reflecting on these realities and choices that face us. We are deeply committed to the residents of the city and their wellbeing.The DA has always placed itself as a party of reason and compromise, especially in a coalition environment. Understanding that these values need to be expressed in eThekwini municipality, the DA has taken the decision to donate the mayor to the ANC,” Dean Macpherson, the DA provincial chairperson stated in the letter dated 27 November.

The arrangement would have seen the IFP scoring the Speaker position while the DA would have been given another post and that of Chief Whip of council.

The MK party suffered a heavy setback especially in the rural councils where despite securing the biggest local vote share, it was booted out through the IFP, DA and ANC pact. But the party, which was contesting its maiden municipal elections, was able to redeem itself taking the key economic hubs such as Newcastle, the City of uMhlathuze both of which councils were governed by the IFP.

eThekwini is a key and strategic council with a whopping R75bn annual budget. It is also the heart of the provincial economy.

By late Friday, the Msunduzi local council located in Pietermaritzburg, the province’s capital, had not elected its mayor. But predictions pointed to the MK party again securing the mayoral chain after the ANC had successfully scored the Speaker’s position.