/ 27 May 2024

Keep or delete?

By
Bugs 32

Webinar: 11 June at 12pm UTC+1

Data is now considered a critically important business asset. Managing the ever-increasing volume to mitigate risk and maximise collaboration, protect against breach, manage storage costs and comply with legislation is a growing challenge. Join us on 11 June for the latest in our Expert Insights series, where we’ll discuss data life cycle management.

We’ll look at the key elements required for a successful data life cycle management strategy, including:

  • The business case for lifecycle management.
  • Where to start in defining policy.
  • Spotlight on Microsoft Purview data life cycle management and records management.
  • Demystifying retention policies and retention labels.
  • Retention versus backup versus archiving.
  • Teams life cycle management at the point of creation.
  • Getting buy-in.

Register now.

