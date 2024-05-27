Keep or delete?

Webinar: 11 June at 12pm UTC+1
Data is now considered a critically important business asset. Managing the ever-increasing volume to mitigate risk and maximise collaboration, protect against breach, manage storage costs and comply with legislation is a growing challenge. Join us on 11 June for the latest in our Expert Insights series, where we’ll discuss data life cycle management.
We’ll look at the key elements required for a successful data life cycle management strategy, including:
- The business case for lifecycle management.
- Where to start in defining policy.
- Spotlight on Microsoft Purview data life cycle management and records management.
- Demystifying retention policies and retention labels.
- Retention versus backup versus archiving.
- Teams life cycle management at the point of creation.
- Getting buy-in.
