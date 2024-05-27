Keep or delete?

Webinar: 11 June at 12pm UTC+1

Data is now considered a critically important business asset. Managing the ever-increasing volume to mitigate risk and maximise collaboration, protect against breach, manage storage costs and comply with legislation is a growing challenge. Join us on 11 June for the latest in our Expert Insights series, where we’ll discuss data life cycle management.

We’ll look at the key elements required for a successful data life cycle management strategy, including:

The business case for lifecycle management.

Where to start in defining policy.

Spotlight on Microsoft Purview data life cycle management and records management.

Demystifying retention policies and retention labels.

Retention versus backup versus archiving.

Teams life cycle management at the point of creation.

Getting buy-in.

