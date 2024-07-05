Institute of Internal Auditors SA, The Ethics Institute form strategic partnership

The Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) and The Ethics Institute (TEI) have officially entered into a strategic partnership by signing a memorandum of agreement. The agreement was signed by Arlene-Lynn Volmink, CEO of IIA SA, and Dr Liezel Groenewald, CEO of TEI. The collaboration aims to enhance the professional development of the members of both entities and advance business and professional ethics.

The IIA SA is part of an international network representing the interests of internal auditors worldwide. As a part of the international network, the IIA SA upholds and supports the fundamental tenets of the profession contained within the Global Internal Audit Standards published by the Institute of Internal Auditors. The objectives of the IIA SA are to build the profession, its credibility and a thriving business environment in South Africa. The IIA SA serves internal auditors in South Africa by offering technical guidance, professional continuous development opportunities, certification programmes, conferences and networking opportunities.

Established in 1999, the mission of TEI is to enable and support the cultivation of ethical organisations; to realise its vision of building an ethically responsible society. TEI pursues its vision and mission through thought leadership and an organisational ethics-related offering, including training, assessments, advisory, thought leadership and other products among the public and private sectors, state-owned entities and professional associations.

By joining forces, the IIA SA and TEI will leverage their combined expertise to better serve their members and promote ethical practices within their professions. The partnership includes sharing publicly available knowledge resources, collaborating on mutual interest projects and recognising each other as strategic partners.

The memorandum of agreement underscores the commitment of both IIA SA and TEI to fostering ethical organisations and providing high-quality services to their members, thereby contributing to the development of a more ethical business environment.