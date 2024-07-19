Veteran Setswana broadcaster Easy Matjila awarded honorary doctorate

Veteran Setswana broadcaster and SABC newsreader, Masego Ezekiel “Easy” Matjila, received an honorary doctorate in humanities from the North-West University (NWU) on 18 July at the Mahikeng Campus. This was in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting Setswana and other languages through his work at the SABC.

“Allow me to express my gratitude and appreciation to the NWU for honouring an individual such as myself while still alive. I consider myself lucky and I am truly humbled,” says Dr Matjila.

Reflecting on his career, Dr Matjila emphasises the importance of preserving the Setswana language. “I am rooted in our Setswana language, and I hope that our mother tongue does not diminish as a result of new technology. Throughout my career, both on radio and television, I made it my mandate to deliver any presentation in the pure and living Setswana language. It is my wish that our upcoming generation should embrace our language and remember that it is passed down from generation to generation.”

Dr Matjila also urges the NWU to support the preservation of Setswana by ensuring that all news presenters and programme anchors give Setswana the respect it deserves.

Dr Matjila also acknowledges the support he received from others along the way.

More about Dr Matjila

Dr Matjila started his career more than 30 years ago as an on-air radio personality for Radio Setswana, which later became Motsweding FM. During this time, he also managed the archives for Radio Setswana, the Afrikaans Service, Radio Ndebele (Ikwekwezi FM), and Radio Swazi (Ligwalagwala FM).

His exceptional broadcasting skills led to his appointment as a Setswana sports commentator for SABC Topsport (SABC Sports). He later worked as a prime-time news presenter in Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana from 1993 until his retirement in 2021. He also served as a bulletin editor and executive producer.

He advocated for more multilingual youth programmes on SABC2, noting that Setswana, Sepedi and Sesotho-speaking youth were underrepresented. His efforts at the SABC earned him numerous awards, including Best News Writer (SABC, 2008) and Commentator of the Year: AFCON 1996.

He holds qualifications from institutions such as Unisa, Wits and Regenesys Business School. He also received awards from the Pan South African Language Board for excellence in the command and promotion of the Setswana language and culture.