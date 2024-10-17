Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium unveils Home of Legends initiative

From left: MBDA CEO Anele Qaba, MEC Sibulele Ngongo, Bay Mayor Gary Van Niekerk and MMC Bassie Kamana, making a pact to host the Home of Legends Cup on 16 November.

On Wednesday, 16 October, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), operator of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (NMBS), on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM), unveiled the Home of Legends Cup, a four-team tournament to be played at the iconic stadium on 16 November 2024. The tournament is only part of the Home of Legends Week concept, featuring concerts, summits and sports development initiatives.

The inaugural tournament will feature giants of South African and African football in Lamontville Golden Arrows, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

MBDA CEO Anele Qaba, announcing the initiative, said: “The MBDA has a mandate to make the NMB Stadium sweat and this initiative, a part of a broader Home of Legends Weeks concept, is exactly what the city needs to boost the tourism economy. We expect that we will have a sold-out field with a cap of 38 000 tickets for operational reasons.”

He added: “Members of the public will have an opportunity to have a say in terms of who plays who in the elimination matches to determine the final matchup. In the coming days, we will be asking members of the public to vote to determine the draw.”

Opening the launch was the NMBM Council Member of the Mayoral Committee, Bassie Kamana. The councillor welcomed all and quickly pointed out the significance this initiative will have for football development.

Providing a word of support was NMBM Executive Mayor Gary Van Niekerk, who first led those present with a happy birthday message to Kaizer Chiefs founder, the legendary Kaizer Motaung. Van Niekerk also used the opportunity to raise the possibility of honouring a Bay legend, Dr Danny Jordaan, who has made a significant lifetime contribution to South Africa through many ventures, most notably for leading the charge in bringing the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“We must consider renaming this facility to the Dr Danny Jordaan Stadium as a fitting gesture to honour his legacy and contributions,” said Van Niekerk.

The keynote address was provided by Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Sports and Recreation MEC Sibulele Ngongo, who praised the initiative as a contribution not only to football but for the arts and culture of the Eastern Cape. “Thanks to this initiative, our people of the Eastern Cape do not have to travel far to witness great events of this kind.” Ngongo added: “This event will go far in making the Eastern Cape a sporting destination of choice.”

The MBDA is already planning for 2025, to fully implement the Home of Legends Week concept that will include a dance music concert, as well as a jazz concert adjacent to the North End Lake. The Home of Legends Weeks is to also include the third annual NMB Sport Summit.

Tickets for the 16 November event are available via Webtickets and various Pick n Pay and Boxer stores across the city. TICKETS ONLINE HERE: Home of Legends Cup 2024 (webtickets.co.za)

Quick facts about Home of Legends Cup:

The Home of Legends Cup is a premier football event as part of the Home of Legends Week concept aimed at celebrating the rich football heritage of South Africa, providing an opportunity for fans to experience high-level competitive football in a festive and engaging atmosphere.

The Cup event will be a mid-season break competition between four Premier Soccer League outfits competing for football superiority in what is the first mid-season tournament ever launched and played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Home of Legends Week will be an annual showcase of African arts, culture and primarily focusing on football that will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in November 2024.

Teams going into the draw.

1. Kaizer Chiefs

2. Golden Arrows

3. Chippa United

4. Mamelodi Sundowns