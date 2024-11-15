How we should address SA’s catastrophic teacher shortfall

Combating the teacher shortage in SA.

Thirty-one thousand. That is the conservative estimate of the current teacher shortage in South Africa. Classrooms are overcrowded, with ballooning learner-to-teacher ratios, especially in rural and under-resourced schools. This severely impacts dropout rates and education quality.

This is not where the woes of future learners end. It is estimated that nearly half the teaching workforce will retire within the next decade, meaning the demand for new teachers will only keep increasing.

Immediate action is needed if the country’s degrading educational system is to be salvaged. The current situation in KwaZulu-Natal, where there are insufficient funds to pay more than 11 000 teachers, cannot become the norm.

How do we keep enticing potential teachers to follow a career path where uncertainty and a lack of top-level support is coupled with a crumbling infrastructure that is ill-equipped to meet the needs of their chosen profession?

According to Prof Maryna Reyneke, deputy dean for Teaching and Learning in the Faculty of Education at the North-West University (NWU), both the university and its Faculty of Education fully understand the challenges prospective teachers face in the South African context.

“The education landscape indeed presents significant obstacles that leave aspiring teachers grappling with questions of stability and job security, professional growth and fulfilment. However, there are compelling reasons and strategic approaches to attract motivated individuals and retain them in this noble profession,” she explains.

“Firstly, we must reaffirm and elevate the essential purpose of teaching as a deeply impactful, transformative career. Through the ages, teachers have always held and continue to hold the power to shape society, to inspire young minds and to spark change, not only in communities where teachers find themselves, but also in national and international contexts. Teaching and learning in the Faculty of Education are aligned with the attainment of teacher competencies and of NWU graduate attributes such as flexibility, adaptability, resilience, creative and critical thinking, and lifelong learning. Our aim is to deliver prospective teachers who see themselves as agents of change in diverse contexts, who can rise above obstacles.”

Communicating an integrated teacher education approach is also crucial: “Secondly, we are highlighting the advantages of our integrated approach to teacher education, which combines content expertise with pedagogical skill-building. This ensures that our graduates are well prepared, not only with the knowledge they need to teach, but with the adaptive strategies required for diverse and evolving classroom environments. By building confidence and capability through this comprehensive approach, we manage to instil a sense of preparedness and empowerment.”

She also emphasises how the NWU is fostering support networks in education through mentorship and professional development programmes, and by advocating for better resources.

“In addition, while issues like infrastructure require systemic change, we are developing strong support networks in the education community, including mentorship and ongoing professional development. In the latter regard, we offer various short learning programmes, as well as formal qualifications such as a BEd Honours, an Advanced Certificate in Education, an Advanced Diploma in Education and master’s degree and doctoral programmes. Our faculty is committed to advocating for our teachers at all levels, working with policymakers to secure better support and resources. By creating a culture that champions collaboration, encourages innovation and supports professional growth, we can help teachers feel sustained and valued on their journey.”

The NWU has been providing the country with teachers for more than a century, and its Faculty of Education is now the largest provider of contact and open distance learning in this field in South Africa.

The faculty boasts five teaching and learning schools, namely Language Education, Psycho-Social Education, Professional Studies in Education, Mathematics, Science and Technology Education, as well as Commerce and Social Studies in Education.

Producing quality teachers is critical for South Africa, as the country’s education system faces severe shortages and significant performance gaps. Teachers are vital in reducing dropout rates and improving foundational literacy and numeracy, which are crucial for long-term socioeconomic stability. A strong, well-prepared teaching workforce can help address inequalities by equipping learners with the skills needed to succeed.

Quality teachers also enhance the country’s ability to innovate, build a skilled workforce and foster social cohesion, making them indispensable in overcoming South Africa’s developmental challenges and realising sustainable growth.

Prof Reyneke says: “The country needs more teachers, and in attracting potential teachers, we are presenting an honest, realistic view while empowering them with the skills, resilience and community support they need to thrive.”

• For the full article, follow the link here: North-West University expertise addresses catastrophic teacher shortfall | news.nwu.ac.za