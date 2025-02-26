How to pick a rug that complements your home’s colour scheme

Find the right rug to complement your home. (Image: Supplied)

A well-chosen rug can transform a space, tying together various elements of a room while adding warmth and visual interest. However, finding the right rug that complements your home’s colour scheme requires careful consideration of balance and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve. Here’s how to pick a rug that harmonises with your interior palette.

1. Understand your existing colour palette

Before choosing among different rugs for sale, take note of your room’s existing colours, including walls, furniture and decor accents. A neutral space offers flexibility, allowing you to choose a rug with either subtle tones or vibrant hues. On the other hand, rooms with strong colours require a rug that complements or balances the existing palette.

A useful approach is to follow the 60-30-10 colour rule:

60% is the dominant colour (walls, large furniture)

30% is the secondary colour (curtains, accent furniture)

10% is the accent colour (throw pillows, artwork)

Your rug should ideally incorporate one or more of these colours to provide cohesion in the space.

2. Decide between contrast or blending

Consider whether you want your chosen rugs for sale to make a statement or blend seamlessly into the room.

For contrast, choose a rug in a bold shade that stands out against the furniture and flooring. For example, if your living room has mostly neutral tones, a deep blue, emerald green or patterned rug can add a striking focal point.

For blending, opt for a rug in the same colour family as your existing decor. This creates a cohesive look that allows other design elements to shine.

3. Consider pattern and texture

Patterns can introduce additional colours and visual interest to your space. If your furniture and walls are mostly solid colours, a patterned rug can add depth and variety. But if your space already features bold prints, a solid or subtly textured rug can help maintain balance.

Texture is another important factor. Plush, high-pile rugs add softness and cosiness, ideal for bedrooms or lounging areas, while flat-weave or low-pile rugs work well in high-traffic spaces like hallways and dining rooms.

4. Account for lighting and room size

Lighting affects how colours appear. Natural light brings out the truest shades, while artificial lighting can alter tones. If your room lacks natural light, avoid overly dark rugs, as they can make the space feel smaller.

For smaller rooms, lighter-coloured rugs can create an illusion of spaciousness, while darker hues add cosiness to larger areas. Striped rugs can also visually elongate a space, making them a great choice for narrow rooms.

5. Test before committing

If possible, bring home fabric swatches or small rug samples to see how they interact with your decor under different lighting conditions. Many online retailers also offer visualisers to help you preview how a rug will look in your space.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right rug is about more than just colour – it’s about creating harmony within your home’s design. By considering your existing colour scheme, you can find a rug that not only complements your space but elevates its overall aesthetic.