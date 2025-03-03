Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ignites as Chippa United takes on Orlando Pirates in blockbuster showdown

Chippa vs Pirates.

Football fans are in for a thrilling encounter as Chippa United face off against Orlando Pirates in a highly anticipated Betway Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, 5 March 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30.

With Chippa United determined to defend their home turf, and Orlando Pirates hungry for a crucial away-victory, expect high-intensity football, edge-of-your-seat action, and electrifying moments that will keep fans roaring from start to finish. Will the Chilli Boys rise to the occasion, or will the Buccaneers plunder all three points in hostile territory?

This fixture promises to be an electrifying showdown, with Chippa United eager to secure a crucial home victory against one of the league’s top contenders. With both teams pushing for points to strengthen their positions in the league standings, supporters can expect an intense battle under the stadium lights. Chippa United, known for their resilience and tactical prowess, will be looking to capitalise on home-ground advantage and the unwavering support of their fans. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates, a powerhouse in South African football, will aim to continue their impressive form and secure maximum points away from home.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has transformed into a fortress of sporting excellence, promising not only a world-class matchday experience, but a hospitality spectacle fit for kings and queens of the beautiful game. Preparations are in full swing to ensure this showdown delivers thrills, spills and unforgettable memories for fans across Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape, and beyond!

With 25 000 passionate supporters expected to flood through the stadium gates, safety and security remain a top priority. Fans can rest assured that meticulous operational measures are in place to guarantee a safe, seamless and unforgettable matchday experience for all.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Executive Raaziq Poole called on supporters to secure their tickets early. “We urge all spectators and football fanatics to arrive early for this fixture, as there will be food and beverages served throughout the afternoon for those looking to enjoy a good family outing at the NMB Stadium.”

Poole reiterated: “We appreciate the incredible camaraderie and team spirit of our home supporters, which has so often been on display at our stadium. The passion and energy that our fans bring to every match are truly the heartbeat of this arena.

“To ensure a smooth and enjoyable start to the game, we encourage everyone to purchase tickets and arrive early to soak in the electrifying pre-match atmosphere. Let’s unite in full force to make this a night to remember.”

Chief Executive Director at Chippa United Lukhanyo Mzinzi encouraged all spectators to come dressed in their Chippa United regalia and show support to the Chilli Boys come Wednesday evening. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of football supporters treating the occasion with the utmost respect to ensure the safety and security of everyone, especially during significant events like this.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is dedicated and committed to delivering a high-end, quality event package for all stakeholders to enjoy. We hope that more of these momentous occasions will be brought to the City as an injection into the tourism industry, the economy, and as a benefit to grassroots football in the Metro.

The match is set to draw a massive crowd, fans encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full stadium experience, including pre-match entertainment, fan activations, and food stalls. Tickets for the match are now available and can be purchased online on Webtickets or at designated ticket outlets such as Boxer store, BP fourcourts and Pick n Pay.

