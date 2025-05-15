Servicing luxury watches in SA

Servicing a watch.

Owning a luxury watch is about more than telling time; it’s an investment in craftsmanship and heritage. Whether it’s a Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe or Tag Heuer, luxury timepieces require meticulous care and regular servicing to maintain their performance and value.

In South Africa, the market for high-end watches has grown steadily, and so has the demand for trusted service providers equipped to handle the intricacies of these exceptional timepieces.

The importance of regular servicing

Luxury watches in South Africa are mechanical marvels, often containing hundreds of tiny components working in harmony. Over time, the natural movement of these parts can cause wear, even in the hardiest of models.

South Africa’s varied climate, with its dust, humidity and coastal air, can also accelerate the deterioration of lubricants and gaskets. As a rule of thumb, watchmakers recommend servicing a mechanical or automatic watch every three to five years, though some high-performance models may require attention more frequently.

Servicing involves complete disassembly of the watch, ultrasonic cleaning, oiling, reassembly, timing adjustments and rigorous quality testing. This maintains the accuracy of the timepiece and prevents costly damage in the long term.

Authorised vs independent service centres

South Africa boasts a handful of authorised service centres for luxury watches in South Africa like Rolex, Omega and Breitling. These centres offer the advantage of genuine parts, trained watchmakers and a warranty on repairs. For collectors concerned about resale value or authenticity, authorised servicing is often the best route.

Rolex, for instance, has official service locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, where only certified watchmakers handle their timepieces under strict global protocols.

However, many experienced independent watchmakers in South Africa also offer top-tier service. These professionals often have decades of expertise, and while they may not always use brand-authorised parts, they provide a personalised and often more affordable alternative. For discontinued models or vintage pieces, independent horologists can be invaluable.

Costs and considerations

Servicing a luxury watch in South Africa is a significant expense, but a necessary one. Depending on the brand, complexity and required repairs, a full service can cost anywhere from R4 000 to over R20 000.

Replacement of parts, water resistance testing and dial refinishing are usually additional costs. For collectors or those with insurance cover, it’s wise to keep a service history and request a detailed service receipt for each appointment.

It’s also essential to factor in turnaround time. High-end watches may need to be shipped to international service centres, especially if the brand does not have a full workshop in South Africa, which can extend the process to several weeks or even months.

Final thoughts

Servicing luxury watches in South Africa requires balancing quality, trust and expertise. No matter if you’re using an authorised centre or a seasoned independent, owners should view servicing as part of the timepiece’s ongoing legacy, preserving precision and beauty for generations to come.