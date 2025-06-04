NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine breaks new ground

Prof Bismark Tyobeka – turning of the sod.

The countdown has begun. On Tuesday afternoon at precisely 12:46pm, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), turned the first sod at the Potchefstroom Campus construction site of the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine.

This ceremonial gesture marked the official commencement of construction of South Africa’s 11th medical school, with the first cohort of students expected to enrol in 2028.

With this milestone, the NWU sets a firm course towards addressing the critical shortage of medical practitioners in the North West Province and across the country. It also heralds the start of a journey that will see the university navigate new frontiers in medical education.

“This ceremony marks the symbolic start of construction and the laying of the cornerstone for a bold vision, one that aims to transform lives, uplift communities and reshape the healthcare landscape of our nation,” said Prof Tyobeka. “It represents the formal launch of a scholarly pursuit of the highest order: the establishment of a premier centre for medical education, research and professional training.”

The state-of-the-art facility, scheduled for completion in 2027, will serve as a flagship academic and intellectual hub at the university. It will house the foundational years of medical training, eventually expanding to include clinical platforms at Tshepong and Klerksdorp hospitals.

“It is here,” he continued, “that we will shape the minds and characters of future physicians and individuals who will shoulder profound responsibilities with dignity, scientific excellence and an unwavering commitment to service.”

Prof Tyobeka also expressed gratitude to the university’s government partners, regulatory bodies, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, and local community leadership, whose guidance, support and faith in the NWU’s vision have been pivotal.

“This is not merely an infrastructure project,” he concluded. “It is a promise to future generations, a commitment to educate, to heal and to uplift. As we break ground today, let us do so with purpose. And let us always serve with compassion. Thank you, and may the Almighty bless this endeavour and all who contribute to it.”

