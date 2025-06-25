NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine cements future with North West Department of Health partnership

The MEC for Health in the North West, Sello Lehari.

The future of the North-West University’s (NWU) Desmond Tutu School of Medicine was further consolidated on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, with the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the NWU and the North West Department of Health (NWDOH) on the university’s Potchefstroom Campus.

“It is a privilege to be able to celebrate another milestone in the establishment of our medical school,” said Prof Awie Kotzé, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

“This strategic partnership with the NWDOH will ensure that our medical students have access to the province’s medical and infrastructural resources while serving the healthcare needs of the region. It has been a long journey to reach this point, and this collaboration promises a long and successful future for the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine.”

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, officially opened the proceedings by stating: “Let it be recorded in the institutional memory of all our entities that, on this day, we chose collaboration over isolation, foresight over short-sightedness, and service over self. We affirm our mutual dependence and shared destiny.”

Prof Beth Engelbrecht, Governance Lead of the medical school, noted that this date would be remembered as a significant moment in the school’s history.

“Today is a momentous occasion. Thirty years ago, on 24 June 1995, the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for the first time, and today we are once again making history with the signing of this MOA. Right now, there are Grade 10 learners who will be able to apply for enrolment at the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine in 2028. Isn’t that just so exciting?”

The Department of Health’s Deputy Director-General, Polaki Mokatsan, expressed his gratitude to the key stakeholders who made the occasion possible, saying that the signing of the MOA symbolises a deepening of trust between all parties involved.

“The signing of this MOA will propel the NWDOH and the province forward, and I am thrilled by the opportunities that this partnership will bring,” he said.

The medical school’s project lead, Prof Bino Luke, echoed the sentiments of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, remarking that “healing is not just about science; it is also about the human touch”, and that “we must never lose sight of our deep connection to others”.

The MEC for Health in the North West, Sello Lehari, stated that the signing of the MOA marks the formalisation of a shared vision, emphasising the compelling need for a medical school in the province. He described the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine as “a game-changer”.

“The medical school will translate research into real-world solutions. It will bring hope, dignity and the right to quality healthcare to the province.”

NWU Council Chairperson, Bert Sorgdrager, also reflected on a historic moment, saying: “Today, the university and the province crossed an administrative Rubicon. There is no turning back now. Congratulations!”

