Helenvale celebrates grand opening of Extension 12 Play Park

MBDA - Helenvale Celebrates the Grand Opening of Extension 12 Play Park.

The Helenvale community welcomed the official opening of the Extension 12 Play Park in Allan Heights. Community members joined the executive leadership of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), including Board Chair Glenda Perumal, Vuyani Dyantyi, Mxolisi Moolman, Khwezi Ntshaynyana and MBDA CEO Anele Qaba, Ward Councillor Pieter Hermaans, and the City’s Deputy Executive Mayor, Gary van Niekerk, to mark the opening and kick off a day of activity in the park.

Qaba made his pleasure at being on site today clear, noting the bustle of residents and youth who joined the opening. “This project has been close to our hearts. We were tasked to deliver for all communities, and we are very happy to have worked with the community of Helenvale to make a place like this,” he said. “This work was not done in isolation. Community voices helped shape and guide the project from the start.”

This community facility is an intervention of the SPUU programme (Safety and Peace Through Urban Upgrading) – a multi-disciplinary programme consisting of both infrastructure and socio-economic projects aimed at increasing safety and peace in the community of Helenvale, funded via the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and KfW Development Bank of Germany.

The development of the park is aimed to provide a safe, open play space for the children and youth of Extension 12 in Helenvale. The project work included the construction of a seated pavilion area, paved pathways, a soccer and netball court, play area and a gym facility. Civil works began on-site in 2023, with landscaping, fencing and finishing touches on-site completed by locally contracted SMEs. The project was handed back to the city at the end of 2024.

Collaboration on-site included co-operation with the SAPS and Metro Police, in terms of the site safety strategy, and the mobilisation of community safety via the Ward Committee, Stakeholder Forums and other engagements.

Yolanda Jassen spoke on behalf of the community to thank the project team for the care taken to engage, listen and involve the community at every turn. “We felt it was a partnership,” she says, “and the project reflects what the community wanted and needed.” She identified lighting as the next issue she wanted to see tackled as a resident. Nita Goss, also a resident of the area, said she was glad that there was now a safe space where children and the youth could play. “This is a busy area. This project has taken what was a dump site and turned it into a place that will bring the children safely off the streets. It’s place that we can use as residents, and we are very happy to see it open now.” The launch day saw the youth of the area participate in a soccer tournament, and the painting of a colourful rock garden begin on-site.

Perumal was pleased to be part of the celebrations. “It’s a pleasure to be here today – not only as a representative of the Board that oversees the Mandela Bay Development Agency, but as someone who believes deeply in the value of public infrastructure that changes lives.” She said that as Board Members, their role was to ensure that the Agency worked with integrity, accountability and impact. “This park is an example of what happens when vision, planning and strong partnerships come together. We are proud of what has been achieved here, and we are reminded why we do this work: to bring dignity, safety and joy to every part of our city.”