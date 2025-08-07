NWU takes science to Kuruman with message of innovation

Prof Bismark Tyobeka addresses learners, educators and community members.

“You are not too young to invent. You are not too rural to innovate. And you are certainly not too poor to dream big.” These were the words of North-West University (NWU) vice-chancellor Prof Bismark Tyobeka as he addressed learners, educators and community members during the third annual Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day in Kuruman on 6 August 2025.

Held under the national theme: “Science, Technology and Innovation are for Everyone”, the event brought science out of the laboratory and into the community. Hosted at the Thabo Moorosi Multi-Purpose Hall in Mothibistad, the outreach initiative aimed to expose learners in under-resourced communities to science careers and innovation tools.

“We are not just building a smarter nation. We are building a fairer one,” said Prof Tyobeka. “A nation where science does not speak to people, but with them.”

Supported by Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore, the Science Day featured robotics demonstrations, science exhibitions and career conversations between scientists and school learners. The event forms part of NWU’s broader effort to build inclusive education ecosystems and inspire the next generation of scientists.

Citing national economic data, Prof Tyobeka emphasised the urgency of the initiative. “South Africa’s unemployment rate is around 32.6%. The bottom 40% of the population earn only 11.5% of the national income. The situation is not good, but we must continue to work harder to address these problems.”

He said innovation should not be limited to urban centres. “The learner in Kathu, Kuruman or Kimberley is no less curious than their peer in Cape Town or Cambridge. But access to scientific tools, mentorship and exposure makes a world of difference.”

He also called for science policy to reflect the voices of marginalised communities. “Real progress means making sure every child, no matter where they come from, has a fair shot at success.”

Executive dean of the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, Prof David Modise, added that the event was about changing perceptions. “We aim to reverse the trend so that learners from here are motivated to gain basic scientific knowledge,” he said. “This knowledge will enable them to use it to learn further in colleges and universities and come back here to plough back into the communities.”

Neo Mosala, a learner from Tshireletso High School, thanked Anglo American and the NWU for making the Science Day possible. “Science is like magic,” he said, highlighting the event’s impact. He added that Science Day inspires learners to pursue science, develop problem-solving skills and explore innovation. “It boosts our confidence and shows us that we belong in the world of science,” said Mosala. He emphasised that such events motivate learners to dream bigger and aim higher.

As part of National Science Week (4-9 August), the NWU Science Day forms a deliberate step towards bridging the divide between science and society. “Let this not only be remembered as a day of speeches and selfies,” Prof Tyobeka said. “Let it be remembered as the day science came home.”