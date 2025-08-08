MBDA celebrates women who shape city’s future

MBDA Board Chair, Glenda Perumal.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) joins the nation in celebrating Women’s Day on 9 August 2025 to honour the contributions of women who are helping to shape the social, economic and physical fabric of Nelson Mandela Bay.

As an agency mandated to drive urban renewal and inclusive development, the MBDA recognises that the future of any city depends on the full and equal participation of all its people. This means elevating the voices of women in every aspect of planning and implementation.

Over the years, women’s voices have shaped some of the MBDA’s most meaningful projects. “Women bring a vital perspective to urban development,” says Glenda Perumal, Chair of the Mandela Bay Development Agency Board, “especially when it comes to safety, access, sustainability and community cohesion.”

This understanding is reflected across the MBDA’s leadership. The agency’s Operations arm is led by women, driving some of the Bay’s most complex infrastructure and urban renewal projects. Key portfolios such as Psychosocial Development, Special Projects, Risk and Audit, the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre and others also benefit from female leadership.

At governance level, the value of inclusive leadership is powerfully conveyed by Perumal. “Being entrusted with this role in the city where I was born and raised is deeply meaningful to me. I understand the challenges our communities face from my own lived experience,” she says. “Serving on this board means being able to guide decisions that affect the people of my city. I’m committed to ensuring that our work is both visionary and grounded in the everyday needs of our residents. It’s a responsibility I carry with pride and care.”

Her thoughts are echoed by fellow Board Member, Pinky Kondlo, who emphasises the need for a forward-thinking mindset: “In every decision we make, we need to think long term. A development mindset means always asking how today’s actions contribute to building tomorrow’s opportunities. Women bring a powerful lens to that kind of thinking because we often hold a dual view that is both strategic and deeply human. That balance is essential to making development work.”

The importance of women’s leadership is clear to the MBDA’s Operations Executive, Zinhle Thwala-Zulu, who oversees key construction and infrastructure projects: “When we plan and deliver our projects, we shape how people live in the city,” she explains. “On site, every decision matters. We have to think about timelines, quality, safety and a whole host of other factors. I make sure we deliver what’s been promised, while also paying attention to the impact on the surrounding community. This requires technical skills and an understanding of how every decision affects people’s daily lives. Our processes have to be embedded in community needs.”

On the ground, women lead with community impact efforts. Lerato Muzah is the MBDA’s Project Manager for Psycho-Social Projects. “My role is about understanding people: their hopes, their challenges and their environment. Development has got to include that human element, otherwise it risks missing the point. People’s well-being cannot be separated from it. Progress depends on how safe and connected people feel in their neighbourhoods, and in my experience, women are often the first to notice these changes in their communities.”

Similarly, the Agency’s Special Projects Manager, Isabel Myburgh-Vumazonke, highlights how the MBDA champions the drive to entrench culture and identity in development projects. “Our city’s identity matters. Whether I’m working on a heritage project or promoting creative industries, I try to make sure projects speak to where we’ve come from and where we’re headed. The aim is to create spaces and projects that people connect with.”

Behind the scenes, accountability is strengthened by the work of the Risk, Internal Audit and Compliance Manager, Tembela Bacela. “My job is to help the organisation stay accountable to ensure clean governance. That means being alert, thinking critically and helping management to see risks and mitigate them effectively.”

Female leadership extends to agency-operated sites, namely the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre. Managing stadium operations demands precision and teamwork, and the leadership team aims to deliver excellence to the city and to visitors alike. “Every partnership or booking is an opportunity to enhance the stadium’s economic role,” says Commercial Head, Zizipho Makwabe. “I focus on creating value for the stadium and for the wider community. We all benefit if the stadium is a vibrant and busy place.”

Singathwa Poswa, Research, Innovation and Sustainability Manager at the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre, feels strongly about the role of her team in supporting young people in Nelson Mandela Bay. “I want every young person who walks into the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre to feel like they belong in science, especially girls. We envision the centre as a vibrant hub of STEM, innovation and skills development, where young minds are empowered to explore, create and grow. Our focus is on building confidence and curiosity about the knowledge and opportunities that this kind of learning opens up. Exposure to the possibilities that STEMI careers offer can change the direction of a young person’s life in fundamental and exciting ways.”

“Honouring Women’s Day also means recognising that there remains much to be done,” concludes Perumal. “We cannot build a thriving, inclusive city without weaving women’s experiences and ideas into its blueprint.”