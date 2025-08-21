Another big win for MBDA as international rugby returns to Nelson Mandela Bay

NMB Stadium Investec Cup 2024.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has once again delivered a major win for Nelson Mandela Bay by securing the return of top-tier international rugby to the city. On 13 December 2025, the DHL Stormers will face French side Stade Rochelais in a round two Investec Champions Cup fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The return of the Championship Cup marks the second consecutive season that the Eastern Cape hosts a Champions Cup match, following last year’s successful clash between the DHL Stormers and RC Toulon. With DHL Stadium in Cape Town unavailable due to a scheduling conflict with the World Supercross Championship, Gqeberha has proudly stepped up as the Stormers’ home away from home.

Tickets for the Stormers game go on sale in October.

MBDA CEO Anele Qaba says the return of the Stormers is a powerful endorsement of the city’s ability to host world-class events and a reflection of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make it happen.

“Last year, the Stormers spoke of the incredible support they received from the people of Gqeberha and the high standards delivered by our stadium team,” he said. “That feedback stayed with us. It affirmed that Nelson Mandela Bay is not just viable as an alternative venue, but it is a preferred one. We are proud to welcome the DHL Stormers back.”

Qaba added that the recent hosting of the Springboks in July further cemented the stadium’s reputation as a national asset. “When the Springboks played here just a few weeks ago, it was another moment of pride for our city. The success of these events shows that the MBDA and the Bay can deliver top-class events.”

He said the MBDA, as an agency of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, remains focused on activating the North End and Stadium precinct as an economic catalyst for the region.

“Events like these have a ripple effect. They bring visitors into the city, fill our hotels and restaurants, and create temporary work opportunities. They also generate revenue for the stadium and contribute directly to our performance targets. There are tangible benefits for our residents and local businesses.” He added that the MBDA’s role is to ensure that stadium events are delivered with excellence and impact.

Reflecting on the impact of December 2024’s Investec Champions Cup event between the DHL Stormers and RC Toulon, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Executive Raaziq Poole says: “We are excited to build on the wins generated by top-class rugby in 2024. The game and build-up to last year’s event provided us with an ideal platform to showcase our stadium, and, by extension, our city. Certainly, we received glowing reviews from the RC Toulon staff and management contingent. They complimented the pristine pitch conditions of the stadium, cleanliness, operational staff professionalism and our city’s friendly atmosphere that was on full display.”

Qaba says the stadium was bolstered by direct event revenue through kiosk and bar sales, VIP suites and ticketing income of just under R5 million. “However, it is the injection into the broader city economy that excites me,” he says. Thirty-one thousand spectators generated R8.2 million in spending during last year’s Investec Champions Cup event, and over 1 000 temporary jobs were created by the event. This significant volume of temporary jobs included security, cleaning and medical concessions. In addition to this, the MBDA was able to tap into the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) to source hospitality staff who assisted on the day to ensure that hospitality operations functioned well.

“The success of this event solidified the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s reputation as a premier venue for hosting major sporting events,” concludes Qaba. “Our delivery then has established the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as a top choice now for high-profile sporting events.”

He concludes: “The MBDA continues to operate according to its mandate, delivering results for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay through strategic partnerships, efficient operations and a commitment to inclusive growth.”