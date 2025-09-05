NWU strengthens support for post-graduate studies

Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

The North-West University (NWU) is pleased with the overwhelming response to the announcement by its principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Mzubanzi Bismark Tyobeka, regarding the financial support for qualifying post-graduate students (honours, masters and doctoral). This intervention is crucial in ensuring that NWU plays its part towards the country’s research and development agenda and contributes towards the achievement of the objectives of the national development plan. Post-graduate studies, and research and innovation especially in critical areas of the economy, are key ingredients of innovation that leads to economic development and growth, as well as the creation and broadening of entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

NWU is determined to enhance its support for qualifying post-graduate students who have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the national system of innovation. It does this because it acknowledges that post-graduate students and researchers are our hope and promise for a better South Africa and a progressive and industrialised economic region whose knowledge and expertise benefit key economic instruments such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In addition, NWU’s resolve to remain a traditional university requires that it increases and maintains a higher percentage of post-graduate students. NWU is grateful to its partners in both the public and private sectors for their continued support that make interventions like this possible.

The application criteria and guidelines are going through the necessary approval processes and will be shared with all relevant stakeholders very soon.

In the meantime, prospective post-graduate students are encouraged to apply before 31 October 2025 at https://applynow.nwu.ac.za/OnlineApplication/. Please click here https://studies.nwu.ac.za/postgraduate-studies for more information regarding NWU’s post-graduate studies.

Enquiries regarding the application process can be sent to WhatsApp: (+27) 060 070 2606, SMS: 31750 or [email protected] for assistance.