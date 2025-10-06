Prof Linda du Plessis: Africa’s future depends on ethical leadership

Prof Linda du Plessis.

• “The future of Africa depends on ethical leaders who can guide their institutions through the complex intersection of technology, knowledge and justice,” says Prof Linda du Plessis.

• “African leaders must evolve beyond political or institutional authority to become visionary stewards of digital transformation with an unwavering commitment to ethical and inclusive innovation.”

• “One of the greatest challenges for African higher education leaders is navigating political pressure while safeguarding academic freedom.”

• “Emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain and big data can democratise and decolonise knowledge creation, enabling Africa to strengthen STEM fields and shape global discourse.”

The ethical voices of Africa’s leaders must be heard, or the continent risks losing its direction in the changing global technological and education landscape.

This is according to Prof Linda du Plessis, senior deputy vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU) in South Africa, who is a leading spokesperson in the country for the vital role of public universities.

Prof Du Plessis stresses that the future of Africa depends on ethical leaders who can guide their institutions through the complex intersection of technology, knowledge and justice.

“Leadership without considering technology will become powerless; technology and knowledge without justice are dangerous and ethical leadership stands at the intersection where innovation meets integrity and justice shapes the future,” she explains.

“Ethical leadership is the ability to guide an organisation towards its anticipated future through a vision grounded in ethical values, especially within university institutions. It integrates academic honesty, social responsibility, gender equity and a future-focused vision. While often emphasising internal values like integrity and accountability, in public universities it also requires probity, inclusivity and transparency. Good leaders guide others to serve effectively, protect human rights and foster unity rather than division. Yet a major problem facing organisations today is the widespread lack of ethical leadership, leading to declining trust and rising misconduct. This is compounded by rapid advances in generative AI, which shine a renewed spotlight on what defines good leadership. The words of Mahatma Gandhi ring true: ‘The world has enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed.’”

To illustrate her point, Prof Du Plessis cites the collapse of Enron, the British Post Office scandal, and the Volkswagen emissions debacle as examples of how short-term gains, ignored warnings and entrenched unethical cultures can destroy trust, livelihoods and public health.

“These examples highlight the dangers of weak or unethical leadership, lessons that African institutions cannot ignore as they navigate rapid digital transformation.”

Looking at the area of artificial intelligence (AI) and its assimilation in public institutions such as universities, she states that bringing AI into universities is not just about adopting technology; it also requires ethical leadership that aligns innovation with human values and academic integrity.

“As institutions integrate AI, clear ethical standards and safeguards are vital. Academic integrity must remain the foundation to ensure AI strengthens rather than compromises higher education’s core mission: equipping graduates with skills, knowledge and critical thinking for an AI-driven world.”

She argues that African leaders should make use of technological innovations such as AI tools to promote ethical discourse.

“African leaders must evolve beyond political or institutional authority to become visionary stewards of digital transformation with an unwavering commitment to ethical and inclusive innovation, and a constant eye on the SDGs. Social media, with its real-time dissemination and algorithmic influence, has changed how knowledge and narratives are produced. Leaders must own their stories to maintain trust and legitimacy.

“The convergence of ethical leadership, transformative education and emerging technologies offers Africa a historic opportunity to re-imagine futures not as replicas of the West, but as models of resilience, creativity and ethical progress. Emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain and big data can democratise and decolonise knowledge creation, enabling Africa to strengthen STEM fields and shape global discourse from its own epistemologies and lived realities. Ethics must lead, not follow, technological advancement. Leaders must ensure equitable access, protect data and prevent digital exclusion. They must foster digital literacy and a culture of collaboration that encourages innovation while protecting staff and students from harm.”

Prof Du Plessis further emphasises that one of the greatest challenges for African higher education leaders is navigating political pressure in a volatile economy, while safeguarding academic freedom. While education is seen as a pathway to employability and should lead to job creation, the youth unemployment rate cannot be solely attributed to educational institutions; it also stems from poor economic growth, a lack of basic services and growing distrust in national leadership.

“In a digital era where public debates unfold online and universities face amplified scrutiny, leadership requires courage, foresight and integrity. New leadership skills must focus on navigating complexity, fostering cultural alignment and guiding universities through constant technological evolution. The future of Africa’s higher education depends on leaders who can ensure that innovation is anchored in justice and that digital transformation becomes a tool for equity, not exclusion.”

Graduates from Africa should not become export products but stewards of Africa’s sustainability. For Africa, ethical leadership is not optional, it is the compass that will ensure digital transformation fosters equity, academic freedom and a voice in global discourse.

