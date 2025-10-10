Prof Bismark Tyobeka: SA must lead Africa’s nuclear future

Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

As nations strive towards net-zero energy targets, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), has called for South Africa to take the nuclear energy lead as the continent transitions away from its fossil fuel dependency.

Speaking ahead of one of the most significant international energy gatherings on African soil, the G20 Nuclear Energy Ministerial Conference being held on 9 October in Durban, Prof Tyobeka stressed that South Africa’s leadership in nuclear development could define how the continent navigates its energy future.

Under Prof Tyobeka’s leadership, the NWU has become a key thought leader in advancing nuclear research and innovation across Africa, and he again emphasised the urgency with which South Africa should not only embrace the transition but actively set the course for Africa to emulate.

“The conference comes at a crucial juncture in the global just energy transition, and for our country it is very significant, especially against the backdrop of South Africa’s renewed ambition to expand its nuclear energy capacity. Many of the countries that are vendors of nuclear technology are G20 members. This means the conference brings together nations with deep experience and proven expertise in nuclear energy. It also includes countries such as South Africa and Nigeria that aspire to grow their nuclear capacity. It will therefore be a meeting of minds and a valuable platform for open, frank and constructive discussions about the benefits of adopting nuclear energy and what our country stands to gain by reigniting our nuclear new-build programme,” said Prof Tyobeka, who will serve as both programme director and moderator during discussions at the conference.

The G20 Nuclear Energy Ministerial Conference, co-hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will bring together global leaders, policymakers and industry experts to discuss how nuclear power can support clean energy transitions.

He further expects the conference to produce a clear position from the G20 countries on the future of nuclear energy and nuclear technology.

“I also anticipate a statement reaffirming that, if we are to reduce carbon emissions effectively, we must – as emphasised by Ambassador Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA – triple global nuclear capacity by 2050. I would like to see the G20 energy ministers reaffirming that commitment.”

According to him, it is no longer possible to overlook the role of nuclear energy, especially in light of current and future climate change challenges.

“Climate change is no longer a theory; it is a lived reality. Here in South Africa, it is October, yet it feels like July or August. That simply should not be the case. It shows that our climate systems are changing rapidly. We can see it across the world: devastating floods, heatwaves and increasingly erratic weather patterns. We can no longer delay our response. While renewable energy has helped to close part of the gap, it cannot do so alone. As our coal fleet approaches retirement, we must move decisively. We cannot postpone key decisions any longer. The time to act, and to act boldly, is now,” he enthused.

And to act boldly should be South Africa’s defining purpose and response.

“South Africa is in a strong position to lead. For instance, Eskom recently completed the public participation process for the long-term operation application of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, seeking approval to extend its lifespan by another 20 years. The National Nuclear Regulator is currently reviewing this application. This represents a wealth of local experience that we must build on as we relaunch our nuclear new-build programme.

“Furthermore, as the gateway to Africa, South Africa can play a pivotal role in nuclear manufacturing and logistics. We have well-functioning ports and industrial infrastructure. If we restart our new-build programme, we can localise much of the component manufacturing here at home. Then, as our neighbours such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and others embark on their own nuclear journeys, South Africa can become the gateway for the manufacturing and shipment of components across the continent. This would create new jobs, drive industrialisation and open up significant economic opportunities. With a strategic decision to restart our nuclear new-build, we can achieve all of that,” Prof Tyobeka concluded.

• Follow the link to the article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/prof-bismark-tyobeka-south-africa-must-lead-africas-nuclear-future

