Phase two of MBDA hybrid security programme on track

Anele Qaba, CEO of MBDA. (Image: Supplied)

By MBDA Chief Executive Officer, Anele Qaba.

It was a little over 11 months, on 12 November 2024, when the MBDA unveiled a state-of-the-art security CCTV control centre. Hailed by stakeholders as a boost in the fight against crime, the technology-infused security programme combines feet on the ground through tactical response vehicles and a network of high fibre-optic security cameras. The system capabilities include facial recognition, wide angle pan features and licence plate recognition software, and are all connected to the Tramways building.

Normally, one would not publicise the modus operandi in crime detection, because doing so may ultimately lead to the subversion of such interventions. However, as an accountable entity, we must inform the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay of the initiatives we are making to get our mandate areas safe to live, work and play.

The CCTV control unveiling concluded phase one of the project, with sites connected to this hub including Stanley Street , St Georges Park, Parliament Street and Western Road – where we monitor vehicles, businesses and all illegal activities such as muggings, drugs and contraband trading.

Also, in the Gqeberha CBD, we continue to monitor the Campanile, Fort Frederick, Donkin Reserve and Athenaeum, and closer to South End, we have installations at St Peters Rainbow Village and the Tramways. All these sites are provided with coverage against vandalism, protect tourists and visitors and reassure residents that their safety is a primary concern.

The MBDA also has the Helenvale Resource Centre under CCTV monitoring. This community facility was the hub of the KfW Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme and continues to play a role in the activities of the MBDA as we wrap up. Closer to Bayworld and part of the expanded programme, Happy Valley has CCTV coverage, where we monitor the visitors to the valley and public infrastructure in that area.

Fast forward 11 months since the unveiling of the CCTV control room, all these initiatives are bearing fruit. The hybrid security approach has contributed significantly to the prevention of theft and petty crimes in the areas where there is coverage.

Specifically, the use of cameras and tactical response has led to confiscation of illegal substances, recovery of stolen vehicles aided by the automatic number plate recognition technology, identification and the arrest of card scammers in Central and at the Beachfront. The cameras in Central have also been useful in dealing with illegal dumping of rubbish and building rubble on street corners, identifying illegal fishing culprits off Shark Rock Pier, illegal drag racing and the retrieval of stolen personal goods such as wallets and laptops from vehicle break-ins.

What has been encouraging is the collaboration with the city’s new joint operations centre at the South End fire station that now has access to the feed from the Tramways, expanding coverage and improving crime prevention, detection and mitigation. The ability of the Metro Police’s access to these feeds allows them to deploy their resources into other areas of the city and thereby reducing duplication and leveraging resources.

Phase two is an expansion of the CCTV security infrastructure programme and is currently at 45% implementation. Once completed, phase two will be linked to the MBDA Central Control Room at the Tramways. This phase will add 25 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), 30 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) and 100 fixed cameras and include thermal and day/night capabilities. While phase two adds more capacity in Strand Street and Govan Mbeki Avenue.

In Strand Street and Govan Mbeki Avenue, repairs and replacement on fibre manholes with fibre ducts is under way, and power supply restoration and repairs to existing CCTV poles are in progress.

In the vicinity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Lake Precinct, trenching for fibre-optic and power infrastructure is complete; three CCTV poles are to be installed; and municipal electrical power supply restoration for CCTV poles is in progress.

Out in Helenvale, Uitenhage Street, Russel Road and Rose Streets, the repairing of the fibre link route infrastructure, damaged CCTV poles and manholes will get under way soon, as the project progresses. For patrons and visitors to the Tramways building, parking bays and the Lower Valley Road, all installations are complete and CCTV cameras are loaded and added to the MBDA Tramways Control Room for operators to view and monitor.

As we progress with phase two of the CCTV security programme to create spaces that are conducive to live, work and play, we are mindful that crime patterns are constantly changing and that is why in July and August 2025, we piloted a drone security project. The deployment of highly trained Civil Aviation Authority certified pilots and operations controllers worked in collaboration with security stakeholders like South African Police Service, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police and the Department of Forestry and Fisheries.

A total of 306 drone flights were conducted with nearly 6 000 minutes of flight duration. From these, a total of 42 criminal activity detections were made and 147 suspects identified. To date, 16 arrests were made as a direct result of the combined drone and tactical response mobilisation. As crime adapts to these measures, entities such as the MBDA must stay ahead of the game and continue to invest in the safety of citizens, tourists and businesses.