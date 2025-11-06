MBDA secures world cup qualifiers, Bafana Bafana for international friendly against Zambia

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is proud to announce that it will host South Africa vs. Zambia in an international friendly ahead of AFCON 2025.

When Bafana Bafana meet Chipolopolo on 15 November, fans can expect a full day of entertainment, food vendors, museum tours and a festive atmosphere.

The international friendly continues the stadium’s winning streak of bringing sporting excellence to Nelson Mandela Bay. Our pitch has seen some unforgettable fixtures, such as the Springboks versus Italy test match, and a packed semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch. The DHL Stormers are back in December, and the stadium is in talks for 2026.

MBDA CEO, Anele Qaba, is excited by the opportunity to bring another fixture of this calibre to the Eastern Cape – not only for the sake of fans in the Bay, but for the positive knock-on effects this level of sporting event brings to a city. “The impact of high-profile events in the Bay is undeniable. Our ailing hospitality and tourism industry – which employ a significant portion of the Bay’s youth – will benefit directly and indirectly from the influx of visitors to the city.”

The stadium’s continued success in attracting high-calibre fixtures to its field is the result of a deliberate focus on building quality relationships with key sporting federations. “Over the past year, our efforts to build strong relationships and position the stadium as a preferred venue have truly paid off. When the opportunity arose in discussion with SAFA, we were ready to step forward.” He continues: “As a municipal entity managing a trading operation, agility is key. Our management team moved quickly to secure this fixture for the Bay, and we’re proud to bring it home.”

With stadium safety and security measures under constant and proactive review, Qaba is confident that this upcoming fixture will be a standout experience for fans, both on and off the field. Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early. This not only helps ease congestion but ensures attendees can relax and enjoy the festive atmosphere, live entertainment and food vendors.

Details about ticket sales and the entertainment line-up will be released as soon as the information becomes available.