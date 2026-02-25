Readiness rewarded as NMB Stadium secures Springboks for Bay

The Mandela Bay Development Agency is the operator of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, and an entity of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency is proud to confirm that the Springboks will once again play on local soil at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The match between the Springboks and Barbarian FC on 20 June this year puts Nelson Mandela Bay on an international stage and provides an opportunity to showcase our city to millions of viewers. MBDA Acting CEO, Unathi Peter, expressed his confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay’s ability to rally to the challenge. “The exposure alone is invaluable,” he says, “and the potential economic injection is substantial. The tourism revenue and exposure generated by hosting the Springboks could translate into millions of rands in direct spending in Nelson Mandela Bay. This is, of course, an exciting prospect.”

Stadium Executive, Raaziq Poole, is equally positive. “The Stadium team works closely with national and provincial rugby structures on an ongoing basis to lobby for fixtures. We are always in a state of operational readiness, and we’re very pleased to see these efforts pay off in the exciting confirmation of a Springbok return to Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Poole emphasises that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is maintained to world-class standards to make it an attractive proposition. These efforts are bolstered by the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s broader urban regeneration strategy to support the development, growth and upkeep of its precincts. He adds: “Our excitement is double for the fans – being able to bring a match of this calibre to our communities is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

“Today is a good day,” continues Peter. “Nelson Mandela Bay can only reap the benefits of sports tourism when it is leveraged as a driver of growth and upliftment. Big fixtures bring people into our city and give the people of Nelson Mandela Bay access to world-class sporting entertainment.”