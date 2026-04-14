Alleviating the pain of family disputes

Mediation is cost-effective, faster and accessible.

Family disputes are traumatic, especially for the young and vulnerable involved. Resolving issues such as divorce is difficult and painful. However, South Africa’s overloaded courts, delays in custody arrangements, prolonged conflict between parents and mounting legal costs mean that children are ultimately the ones who pay.

Another challenge is that litigation often worsens conflict, as the traditional legal system is skewed towards winner-loser outcomes. There is also the issue of access to justice. Many South Africans cannot afford litigation, which creates inequality. Money buys access to litigation, and litigation secures resolution. Those without financial means can remain trapped in conflict.

There is, however, a way to bridge these gaps. Mediation is cost-effective, faster and more accessible. It leads to more stable parenting plans and better long-term outcomes. In a legal system that struggles to cope with demand, mediation is not only an alternative, but a necessary pressure valve.

As mediation becomes increasingly central to South Africa’s dispute resolution landscape, the North-West University (NWU) is calling on legal practitioners to strengthen their skills through its specialised Divorce and Family Mediation CPD Workshop.

Offered by the university’s Care2Kids Family and Child Forensic Unit in collaboration with Solid Ground (NABFAM accredited training), the programme is presented by leading experts in family law, dispute resolution and psychosocial practice. It is designed to equip attorneys and legal professionals with the competencies required to navigate a rapidly evolving legal environment.

The growing importance of mediation reflects a broader shift in South Africa’s legal framework. The introduction of Uniform Rule 41A, the expansion of court-annexed mediation and the continued emphasis on child-centred decision-making under the Children’s Act 38 of 2005 have raised expectations within the legal profession. Practitioners are increasingly required not only to understand mediation, but also to demonstrate competence in applying it, particularly in family and divorce matters.

The NWU’s programme responds directly to this need. It combines legal grounding with practical application, equipping participants with a clear understanding of the regulatory framework governing family mediation, alongside the skills required to facilitate constructive and ethically sound processes. Particular emphasis is placed on child-focused approaches, recognising the developmental and emotional complexities inherent in family disputes.

Beyond theory, the training provides practitioners with tools to manage conflict effectively and guide parties towards durable, sustainable agreements. It also ensures alignment with legal requirements, including compliance with the Children’s Act, Rule 41A and relevant court directives.

The value of mediation extends beyond compliance. It offers families a more efficient and dignified alternative to litigation, while preserving relationships that must continue beyond the dispute, particularly in cases involving children. Increasingly, the ability to engage meaningfully in mediation is not only a professional expectation, but a strategic advantage for legal practitioners.

As South Africa’s legal system continues to move towards more structured and potentially mandatory mediation processes, initiatives such as the NWU’s training programme position practitioners at the forefront of this shift. Institutions play a critical role not only in responding to legislative change, but in shaping it through training, research and community engagement.

• Follow the link to the published press release, as well as more information about the Divorce and Family Mediation CPD Workshop, here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/alleviating-pain-family-disputes