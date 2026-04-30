The rise of mass anxiety in SA. (Image source: 123RF)

By Prof Joseph Sekhampu, chief director of the NWU Business School

What is beginning to take shape in South Africa is not a single crisis that can be isolated, measured and resolved, but a convergence of pressures aligned across economic life, political authority and everyday experience. In recent weeks, this convergence has become more visible, not because any one indicator has dramatically worsened, but because multiple fault lines are beginning to move at once. They reinforce each other and narrow the space within which households, institutions and the state can adjust. What emerges is a condition in which the strain is no longer episodic, but continuous.

This convergence is not accidental. It reflects an economic backdrop that appears stable but increasingly fragile in how it is lived and experienced. Headline indicators, such as inflation, suggest relative containment, but obscure where pressure is concentrated. Unemployment remains structurally elevated, limiting entry into the formal economy, while rising fuel costs continue to filter through transport, food and energy, tightening household margins. Many households are therefore operating within a narrowing band of adjustment, reliant on irregular income streams, informal activity or transfers.

What follows from this is not only economic strain but a shift in how citizens interpret their environment and respond. It begins to shape behaviour in ways that are immediate rather than mediated through formal institutions. The mobilisation around anti-immigration protests is instructive. It would be reductive to explain such developments solely through xenophobia. What is emerging is a search for proximate causes where structural explanations feel too distant and where frustration seeks a tangible and immediate target.

This dynamic is especially acute among younger South Africans, where prolonged exclusion from the labour market compresses both economic prospects and social identity. The absence of credible pathways to stable economic participation delays income. It disrupts the ability to form expectations about the future, to plan and to locate oneself within a broader trajectory of progress. Frustration becomes more localised, more personalised and more easily mobilised, particularly in urban spaces where competition over limited opportunities and strained services is most visible.

It is at this point that economic pressure begins to translate into political behaviour within a system already under strain. The problem is its persistence, along with limited responses from a government that is busy investigating itself but unable to respond to what people are facing. Coalition governance has also introduced new layers of negotiation and co-ordination, which, while necessary, reshape how decisiveness is perceived. The visibility of negotiation across our metros and municipalities without resolution begins to register not as a democratic process, but as a hesitation. As this perception takes hold, confidence in the government’s ability to manage outcomes weakens through repeated encounters with limits that remain unresolved.

This erosion of confidence is reinforced across multiple sites of everyday life, where the reliability of institutions on which we depend cannot be assumed. Municipal infrastructure has deteriorated in many areas, with inconsistent water supply and uneven services. Public inquiries and commissions continue to surface, often clarifying failures without resolving them in ways that are visible to those affected. At the same time, households and firms are increasingly compelled to turn to private substitutes for what were once public goods, whether in security, energy, education or service provision. People increasingly organise their lives around working around state institutions rather than depending on them.

It is within this environment that mass anxiety begins to take shape, not as a temporary reaction to deteriorating conditions, but as a force that increasingly organises how individuals act, how groups respond and how the political system is experienced in practice. Behaviour shifts towards immediacy, with responses that are less mediated by formal institutions and more driven by the need to navigate present constraints. Mobilisation becomes one of the few visible forms through which pressure can be expressed. In this sense, mass anxiety is not simply a reflection of strain, but a condition that structures perception, interaction and response across the political and economic life itself.

South Africans are resilient people, but that resilience depends on a belief that institutions still work, and that belief is beginning to weaken. What is now at risk is not only the stability of current conditions, but how people begin to live within them. This is already visible in familiar ways. Protests become more frequent and less contained, often sparked by immediate grievances but carrying deeper frustrations that have built over time. As elections approach, political choices become sharper and more defensive, with support shifting towards positions that promise immediate solutions rather than long-term reform. At the same time, many begin to withdraw in quieter ways, reducing risk, delaying decisions and stepping back from commitments that feel uncertain.

Pressure on food and basic necessities becomes more visible, not only in prices but in how households adjust what they buy, how often they buy and what they go without. Over time, these responses do not ease the strain; they reinforce it, making it harder to plan, harder to compromise and harder for institutions to respond in ways that restore confidence. This is how a country begins to cross into an era where what was once expected is no longer guaranteed, and what is lost is not easily recovered.