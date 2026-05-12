NurseLead: Groundbreaking initiative to transform nursing leadership in SA

The NurseLead collaboration team: Prof SK Coetzee, Dr M Matandela, L Chisale, F Musehane, Prof K Jooste, Dr N Barnard, Prof T Crowley, Prof S Duma, Prof V Matahela, Prof N Mbombo, Dr S Mthembu, Prof C Prinsloo, Prof S Rothman, Prof N Scheepers, Prof J Scribante, Prof K Shopo, Prof W ten Ham-Baloyi, Dr N Zenani, Dr S Zuma, E Mere, P Mnqayi, Dr M Molepo, A Mowayo, Dr M Mutepe, Dr S Nel, L Serongwa, C Sosibo, Dr S Vasuthevan, and Anelle Erasmus.

A powerful new chapter in South African nursing leadership began on 5 and 6 May 2026, when the National Department of Health and the North-West University (NWU) officially initiated the groundbreaking NurseLead programme – a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to empower current and emerging nurse leaders across the country.

The programme is led by Prof Siedine Coetzee, the NWU National Research Foundation (NRF) Albertina Sisulu Research Chair in Nursing Science (SARChI), together with South Africa’s chief nursing and midwifery officer, Dr Mirriam Matandela of the National Department of Health. The NurseLead programme aims to empower and transform nursing leadership across South Africa through an innovative national education programme for current and emerging nurse leaders.

The two-day collaboration workshop united top academics in nursing science with influential nursing practice leaders and experts. Representatives included the South African Nursing Council, the National Department of Health, Provincial Directors of Nursing Services, Hospital Nursing Directors and nursing managers across the country.

What makes NurseLead truly groundbreaking is its collaborative approach. Top nursing science researchers teamed up with influential nursing practice leaders and experts to develop a cutting-edge curriculum tailored for current and emerging nurse leaders nationwide.

Anchored in the National Department of Health’s South African Nursing Leadership Competency Framework (released July 2025), it bridges theoretical innovation with the realities of South African hospitals and frontline staff pressures – empowering leaders to thrive amid real-world challenges.

“This is a dream come true,” said Prof Coetzee. “I first envisioned a national nurse leadership academy when I applied for my NRF SARChI Chair, but this collaboration has far surpassed anything I imagined. The passion, expertise and commitment around the table have been extraordinary.”

The national education programme will be completed by the end of 2026 and thereafter piloted at hospital sites across South Africa. Dr Matandela describes the initiative as a significant milestone for both nursing education and healthcare leadership in the country.

“This is indeed a great opportunity,” said Dr Matandela. “Nursing education and practice came together to share their experience in developing a curriculum that will produce nurse leaders who can function efficiently and effectively within health establishments facing complex challenges that require commitment, dedication and ethical decision-making.”

She explained the programme places strong emphasis on clinical governance and leadership, identified as a critical component within the World Health Organisation building blocks for achieving Universal Health Coverage. According to Dr Matandela, the initiative also aligns closely with the 2026 International Nurses Day theme: “Our nurses, our future: Empowered nurses save lives”.

“The collaboration between the National Department of Health and the NWU is attributed to the excellent engagement with a passionate and committed nurse academic, Prof Coetzee, who initiated the programme and actively engaged the National Department of Health,” said Dr Matandela.

The shared vision of Dr Matandela and Prof Coetzee laid the foundation for a powerful national partnership aimed at developing responsible, accountable and responsive nurse leaders equipped with high levels of emotional intelligence, ethical leadership and the ability to build high-performing healthcare teams.

“NurseLead represents an investment not only in nurses, but in the health of our nation,” said the leaders behind the groundbreaking initiative. They further emphasised that there could be no more fitting time to initiate the programme than during National Nurses Month and in the lead-up to International Nurses Day on 12 May – a global celebration of the invaluable contribution nurses makes to healthcare systems and society.

• Follow the link to the published article here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nurselead-groundbreaking-initiative-transform-nursing-leadership-south-africa