Apply to study at the university you know and trust – #MyNWU

Submit your application now. (Image source: 123RF)

The North-West University (NWU) 2027 application season is open, and applications are coming in thick and fast. Since the opening of the application season on 1 June 2026, close to 20 000 prospective students have already submitted their applications.

Applications for selection courses will close on 30 June 2026, while applications for general courses and residences are scheduled to close on 31 August 2026. Applications for post-graduate studies close on 30 November 2026.

The NWU can only accommodate 11 900 first-year students for the 2027 academic year. These include spaces in the non-contact or distance offerings.

Prospective students who have not submitted their applications are encouraged to do so without delay to be considered for these prime spots.

During the past few years, applications to study at the NWU ran into hundreds of thousands, with more than 428 000 during the application cycle for the 2026 academic year.

Prospective students are welcome to contact the NWU via the details below for any questions or assistance regarding the applications process and related matters.

Contact details