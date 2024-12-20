President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

SCORE: C+

Despite the ANC losing its majority after the 29 May elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept it in power through the government of national unity (GNU) and has overseen the swift transition to a multi-party government, which he has managed to hold together since the end of June. Ramaphosa may be a lame duck president who spent most of his first term governing by committee and deferring decisions while battling to assert his control over the governing party, but he has shown dexterity, determination and decisiveness in the first six months of his second term. Disputes between the coalition partners are piling up, but the lights are still on, economic prospects have slightly improved and the political will to deal with corruption appears to have finally been summoned up. Ramaphosa has shone internationally, but remains less than decisive when it comes to dealing with corruption-accused ANC colleagues, as evidenced by his reshuffle — rather than firing — of Thembi Simelane.