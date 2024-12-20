Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
SCORE: B
Dean Macpherson immediately rolled up his sleeves and faced the construction mafia. He has also demonstrated determination and taken action to deal with hundreds of dilapidated state-owned buildings that are costing his department millions of rands in rates when they could be sold or fixed to generate income that can be used to build houses and other infrastructure. He fired four officials for their involvement in cybercrime that pilfered at least R300 million from the department’s coffers over a 10-year period. While not an engineer, he appears to understand the sector’s most pertinent issues and has some creative ideas on how to solve them, but will require time to implement the solutions and plans he has initiated over the past six months.