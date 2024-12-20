Minister of Higher Education Nobuhle Nkabane
SCORE: B-
When President Cyril Ramaphosa separated science and higher education once more, Nobuhle Nkabane took on the most nebulous of public demands: rebuilding trust. South Africa’s greatest frustrations have been borne out on campuses over the past decade. A strong student sentiment of resistance grew, while the failings of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) represents a bureaucracy poisoned to its core. Nkabane has understood the assignment. Her language on NSFAS has been strong, including promises to root out corruption and insisting its administrators vacate their R2.5 million a month offices. Her tabled budget was bold, but faced criticism from the opposition for its vague detail on solving the student accommodation crisis. Last month, however, she received backing from the treasury to build new facilities that will be funded on a public-hybrid model. Their success, or failure, will define the legacy of the department over the next decade.