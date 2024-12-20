Minister of Labour and Employment Nomakhosazana Meth.
SCORE: E-
Nomakhosazana Meth was appointed to the portfolio under the government of national unity, but even in those few months, her efforts to put measures in place to create jobs, alleviate poverty, safeguard workers’ rights and ensure workplace compliance were not satisfactory. During the second quarter, the unemployment rate reached a two-year high of 33.5% as more people entered the work force, but joblessness is still concerningly high and she is being taken to task for her failure to deal with the structural constraints. An audit report found that 29% of workplaces inspected were not compliant with labour laws, an inspection and enforcement failure on the part of her department. During the first 100 days in office, Meth outlined a number of plans and recycled programmes to support job creation and improve audit outcomes, but the minister has thus far had minimal effect.