Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
SCORE: B
In his first six months leading the department of trade, industry and competition, Parks Tau has made effective moves. He led the delegation to the United States to lobby for the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa) agreement. Alongside other African ministers of trade Tau urged the Biden administration and the members of US Congress, for expeditious renewal of Agoa with non-controversial enhancements and amendments for a minimum of 16 years to provide the required predictability and certainty to buyers, exporters, and investors. The jury is still out on whether the Trump administration will renew trade agreements with “shithole” countries. Tau has challenged the country’s competition policy by appealing the Competition Tribunal’s ruling that blocked Vodacom’s proposed acquisition of a stake in Remgro’s fibre business, Maziv. This unprecedented intervention created an opportunity to revisit this case and initiate broader reforms in South Africa’s competition policy. Tau argued that the Vodacom deal could stimulate investment, create jobs, and expand fibre and mobile connectivity in underserved communities. This bold move reflects his focus on leveraging economic policy to drive inclusive growth and infrastructure development.